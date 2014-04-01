Pure Jeanius! 30 Ways to Style Your Denim

Forget diamonds. Denim is a girl’s best friend.

Denim is the closet gymnast: constantly bending and back-flipping to fill multiple roles in your wardrobe. It can be flirty on date night, polished in Monday morning production meetings, and model-off-duty cool on the weekends.

Not only that, there is something indefinitely right about a good pair of jeans. Who doesn’t feel more like themselves slipping on a favorite pair of worn-in, seen-it-all jeans? Nothing else in your closet can so instantly ground you like denim can.

Instant Tip

Get inspired to wear your old jeans news ways with @InStyle’s 30 Days of Denim.

To prove that jeans are the most versatile in your closet, we challenged our InStyle team to build a calendar of no-fail, stylish outfits. 30 days: all featuring denim. We embraced denim in all its glory: frayed, cropped, dark, pastel, patchwork, torn, crisp, skinny, relaxed, and cuffed.

The results? A multifaceted tableau of perfect outfits you’re going to love.

Click through our gallery of looks and get inspired to wear your old, classic denim in new, fabulous ways.

—Styled by Ali Pew

This feature originally appeared in our April issue. For more stories like this, subscribe to InStyle now.