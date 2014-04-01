Pure Jeanius! 30 Ways to Style Your Denim

Junstin Hollar (3)
Katie Donbavand
Apr 01, 2014 @ 8:46 am

Forget diamonds. Denim is a girl’s best friend.

Denim is the closet gymnast: constantly bending and back-flipping to fill multiple roles in your wardrobe. It can be flirty on date night, polished in Monday morning production meetings, and model-off-duty cool on the weekends.

Not only that, there is something indefinitely right about a good pair of jeans. Who doesn’t feel more like themselves slipping on a favorite pair of worn-in, seen-it-all jeans? Nothing else in your closet can so instantly ground you like denim can.

Instant Tip

Get inspired to wear your old jeans news ways with @InStyle’s 30 Days of Denim.

To prove that jeans are the most versatile in your closet, we challenged our InStyle team to build a calendar of no-fail, stylish outfits. 30 days: all featuring denim. We embraced denim in all its glory: frayed, cropped, dark, pastel, patchwork, torn, crisp, skinny, relaxed, and cuffed.

The results? A multifaceted tableau of perfect outfits you’re going to love.

Click through our gallery of looks and get inspired to wear your old, classic denim in new, fabulous ways.

—Styled by Ali Pew

This feature originally appeared in our April issue. For more stories like this, subscribe to InStyle now.

1 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 1: Faded Jeans

Faded jeans can be flirty. Try ladylike flourishes, such as a pretty patterned jacket and peplum top.

Jacket Polyester jacquard, Tia Cibani, $750; tiacibani.com
Theory cotton top, $195; theory.com
Jessica Simpson Collection denim jeans, $49; macys.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
David Yurman aluminum bracelets, $350 each; davidyurman.com
Charles Jourdan leather bag, $200; dsw.com
Express synthetic pumps, $70; express.com

Advertisement
2 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 2: Jean Skirt

Skip the predictable sundress for an easy-to-wear skirt dressed up with caged sandals.

Alexander Wang silk-cotton pullover, $425; alexanderwang.com
Magaschoni cashmere top, $258; magaschoni.com
Rag & Bone/Jean denim skirt, $198; shopbop.com
A Peace Treaty Silk crêpe scarf, $205; apeacetreaty.com
Stella & Dot glass, acrylic, epoxy, and gold plate necklace, $198; stelladot.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Candy Shop Vintage Swarovski crystal pearl and gold plate, $95; candyshopvintage.com
Calvin Klein Saffiano leather, $298; macys.com
Louise et Cie leather sandals, $139; louiseetcie.com
3 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 3: Neutral Palette

Shift from the office to happy hour seamlessly by sticking to a clean and neutral palette.

Sandro leather jacket, $1,140; sandro-paris.com
Noon by Noor silk and wool blouse, $865; noonbynoor.com
Chimala at Madewell denim jeans, $386; madewell.com
Tarina Tarantino Swarovski crystal and silver plate bracelet, $45; tarinatarantino.com
Lele Sadoughi Stone and rhodium plate bracelet, $240; lelesadoughi.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Kate Spade New York leather bag, $398; katespade.com
Nubuck Schutz pumps, $150; nastygal.com
Advertisement
4 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 4: Parisian Chic

Want to look like a chic Parisian? Layer a striped top under a sleeveless trench.

Tommy Hilfiger cotton sleeveless trenchcoat, $249; tommy.com
Hye Park and Lune polyester-rayon shirt, $79; hye-park-and-lune.myshopify.com
Calvin Klein Jeans denim jeans, $80; calvinklein.com
Kendall Conrad leather cuff ($210) and brass rings ($90 each); kendallconraddesign.com
Rachel Comey leather tote, $633; rachelcomey.com
Dries Van Noten by Linda Farrow Gallery acetate sunglasses, $377; lindafarrow.com
Ancient Greek Sandals Vachetta leather sandals, $235; ancient-greek-sandals.com
Advertisement
5 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 5: Embellished Jeans

A night out calls for shiny details like holographic heels that play off embellishment.

DKNY cotton blazer, $495; dkny.com
Helmut Lang cotton-polyester shell, $295; helmutlang.com
Paige Denim embroidered denim jeans, $339; paigeusa.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Annelise Michelson gold plated rings, $230?$370; annelisemichelson.com
Tory Burch straw clutch, $325; toryburch.com
Aldo faux leather heels, $80; aldoshoes.com
Advertisement
6 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 6: Pretty Pastel Jeans

Ground pretty pastel bottoms with navy accents for a lazy afternoon BBQ.

Rachel Antonoff cotton-polyester fleece sweatshirt, $85; rachelantonoff.com
Creatures of Comfort cotton-nylon tank, $350; shop.creaturesofcomfort.us
NYDJ denim jeans, $120; nydj.com
Tracy Watts cotton canvas cap, $150; tracywatts.com
Hare + Hart leather and cowhide clutch, $120; hareandhart.com
The Row for Superga linen sneakers, $325; barneys.com
Advertisement
7 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 7: Boyfriend Jeans

Go for a boy-meets-girl look with sturdy loafers and a ladylike bag for a Sunday brunch.

Crippen cotton sweater, $425; shopbop.com
Equipment silk sleeveless shirt, $178; equipmentfr.com
Lucky Brand denim jeans, $99; luckybrand.com
Wanderluster crystal, silver plate, and gold plate necklace, $160; wanderlusternewyork.com
Lizzie Fortunato semiprecious stones and gold plate bracelet, $195; hampdenclothing.com
Lizzie Fortunato leather ($170) and semiprecious stones and gold plate bracelet ($195); lizziefortunatojewels.com
Time?s Arrow leather bag, $625; bergdorfgoodman.com
G.H. Bass & Co. leather loafers, $98; ghbass.com
Advertisement
8 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 8: White Jeans

Think white jeans can’t be worn by everyone? Not true! Simply pick a long top in a dark hue.

Sea NY cotton-polyester jacket, $565; thedreslyn.com
10 Crosby Derek Lam cotton shirtdress, $325; shopbop.com
Old Navy denim jeans, $40; oldnavy.com
Candy Shop Vintage Swarovski crystal pearl and gold plate, $95; candyshopvintage.com
Gold Philosophy cultured pearl and gold vermeil ring, $160; goldphilosophy.com
Fallon Swarovski pearl and silver plate ring, Fallon, $160; fallonjewelry.com
Nubuck Schutz pumps, $150; nastygal.com
Advertisement
9 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 9: Faded Wash

Update faded-wash jeans with a crisp shirt and a citrus-hued print jacket.

Rebecca Minkoff cotton jacket, $298; saks.com
Equipment silk sleeveless shirt, $178; equipmentfr.com
J Brand denim jeans, $198; jbrandjeans.com
Meredith Wendell calfskin belt, $175; meredithwendell.com
Candy Shop Vintage Swarovski crystal pearl and gold plate, $95; candyshopvintage.com
Nubuck Schutz pumps, $150; nastygal.com
Advertisement
10 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 10: Stay Comfy

For errand-filled days, a backpack and kicks are key for keeping comfy on the move.

DKNY cotton blazer, $495; dkny.com
Vince denim vest, $220; saksfifthavenue.com
Massimo Dutti cotton with leather trim top, $56; massimodutti.com
G-Star Raw denim jeans, $300; g-star.com
Lacoste rose gold plate with leather strap watch, $225; lacoste.com
Furla saffiano leather and nylon backpack, $448; furla.com
New Balance suede sneakers, $160; newbalance.com
Advertisement
11 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 11: Roughed-Up Cool

A sharp, short top plays against the roughed-up but cool details on this pair.

Trademark cotton top, $138; trade-mark.com
Equipment silk sleeveless shirt, $178; equipmentfr.com
3x1 denim jeans, $265; 3x1.us
Masonharlie diamond and sterling silver cuffs, $150?$230; masonharlie.com
Candy Shop Vintage Swarovski crystal pearl and gold plate, $95; candyshopvintage.com
Coach leather heels, $428; coach.com
Advertisement
12 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 12: Sunny Yellow

Add a jolt to graphic black-and-white separates by mixing in sunshine yellow.

Tommy Hilfiger cotton sleeveless trenchcoat, $249; tommy.com
Dolan T-Shirt nylon cropped top, $99; penelopetboutique.com
Ann Taylor polyester blouse, $79; anntaylor.com
Hudson Jeans denim jeans, $176; hudsonjeans.com
Wanderluster crystal, silver plate, and gold plate necklace, $160; wanderlusternewyork.com
Shira Melody faux snakeskin and gold plate cuff, $32; shiramelodyjewelry.com
ZAC Zac Posen calf hair clutch, $325; bloomingdales.com
Zara leather pumps, $100; zara.com

Advertisement
13 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 13: Updated Classic

Update the blazer-and-jeans combo with a shrunken printed jacket and cobalt heels.

Kule cotton blazer, $310; kule.com
Equipment silk sleeveless shirt, $178; equipmentfr.com
Big Star Jeans denim jeans, $108; bloomingdales.com
Two A by Ayana Fishman & Anat Shapira cotton rope and gold tone necklace, $162; twoajewelry.com
Mansur Gavriel leather tote with detachable wallet, $485, mansurgavriel.com
Timex gold tone watch with patent leather strap, $70; timex.com
Chloe + Isabel sterling silver rings ($50/2) and stone, 12kt gold, and matte hematite plate ring ($42); chloeandisabel.com
Simply Vera Vera Wang faux suede pumps, $70; kohls.com
Advertisement
14 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 14: A Stripe of Color

Not into full-on bright pants? Colorful bands on the waist and legs provide a little punch.

Tommy Hilfiger cotton sleeveless trenchcoat, $249; tommy.com
DKNY cotton blazer, $495; dkny.com
BCBG Max Azria silk tunic, $228; bcbg.com
7 for All Mankind denim jeans, $255; 7forallmankind.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Calvin Klein Saffiano leather, $298; macys.com
Nubuck Schutz pumps, $150; nastygal.com
Advertisement
15 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 15: Stripes on Stripes

Stripes on stripes add structure to a looser bottom. The pastel mix keeps it cohesive.

Ace & Jig denim jacket, $298; aceandjig.com
Wren cotton-linen top, $178; shop.wrenstudio.com
AG denim jeans, $178; agjeans.com
Melinda Maria silver plate bracelets, $65 each; melindamaria.com
Elie Tahari Lucite sunglasses, $158; nordstrom.com
Ancient Greek Sandals Vachetta leather sandals, $235; ancient-greek-sandals.com
Advertisement
16 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 16: Dark Skinnies

Your legs will look extra-long when you pair slim dark skinnies with pointy flats.

Topshop polyester, $76; topshop.com
Lauren Ralph Lauren cotton shirt, $70; ralphlauren.com
Denizen from Levi?s denim jeans, $28; target.com
Rag & Bone leather bag, $895; rag-bone.com
Kenneth Cole New York metallic leather flats, $150; kennethcole.com
Advertisement
17 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 17: Frayed Details

Tuck in a blouse and add black pumps to make the frayed details feel a bit refined.

DKNY cotton blazer, $495; dkny.com
Augden cotton blend and silk sleeveless shirt, $198; jennawhitemiami.com
Joe Fresh denim jeans, $99; joefresh.com
AllSaints silver plate and calfskin inlay bracelet, $178; us.allsaints.com
Shiraleah metallic faux-leather cross-body bag, $58; nordstrom.com
L.L. Bean Signature leather clutch, $79; llbeansignature.com
Isaac Mizrahi New York suede pumps, $130; zappos.com
Advertisement
18 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 18: Dip-Dyed Hems

Balmy sunset cocktails call for of-the-moment slides worn with an airy shell and arty jeans.

BLK DNM denim jacket, $245; shopbop.com
Karen Walker cotton blend top, $405; karenwalker.com
Gap denim jeans, $70; gap.com
Skagen Denmark stainless steel watch with leather strap, $145; available in April at skagen.com
Kayu raffia clutch with shell clasp, $185; kayudesign.com
Ancient Greek Sandals Vachetta leather sandals, $235; ancient-greek-sandals.com
Advertisement
19 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 19: Olive is Your New Neutral

An unexpected option in place of blue? Olive - try it with animal-print trimmings. Sachin + Babi viscose-cotton-polyester top, $325; sachinandbabi.com
Henry amp Belle denim jeans, $158; shophenryandbelle.com
Mawi crystal and hematite plate earrings, $435; at Table and Top, 718-676-6070
Vita Fede Swarovski crystal and silver plate bracelets, $290–$350; vitafede.com
ZAC Zac Posen calf hair clutch, $325; bloomingdales.com
Loeffler Randall embossed leather sandals, $395; shopbop.com
Advertisement
20 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 20: Go Casual

Casual and on trend: Wear skate-inspired sneakers with jeans and layered separates.

Tommy Hilfiger cotton sleeveless trenchcoat, $249; tommy.com
Boss wool t-shirt, $185; hugoboss.com
Håndværk pima cotton sweatshirt, $225; handvaerk.com
American Eagle Outfitters denim jeans, $50; ae.com
Valentina Kova sterling silver watch with lizard strap, $590; valentinakova.com
Jennifer Fisher gold plate ring, $175; jenniferfisherjewelry.com
Tignanello saffiano leather bag, $119; macys.com
The Blonde Salad x Steve Madden calf hair slip-on sneakers, $139; nordstrom.com
Advertisement
21 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 21: Denim Midi

Your alternative to a mini? A midi skirt worn with spring’s trendy cropped top.

Kate Spade Saturday cotton cropped shell, $80; saturday.com
Equipment silk sleeveless shirt, $178; equipmentfr.com
Jill Stuart skirt chambray, $348; jillstuart.com
Candy Shop Vintage Swarovski crystal pearl and gold plate, $95; candyshopvintage.com
Margaret Elizabeth onyx and gold vermeil bracelet, $88–$98; margaretelizabeth.com
Calvin Klein Saffiano leather, $298; macys.com
Coye Nokes embossed calfskin sandals, $350; coyenokes.com
Advertisement
22 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 22: Denim on Denim

Break up denim on denim with a printed top and a sharp graphic clutch.

AYR wool coat, $485; ayr.com
JOA polyester top, $48; shopbop.com
Jag Jeans denim shirt, $70; jagjeans.com
True Religion denim jeans, $228; truereligionbrandjeans.com
Elk Accessories leather belt, $59; elkaccessories.com
Alisa Michelle Designs crystal and gold plate necklace, $88; alisamichelle.com
Kevia cubic zirconia and gold plate cuff, $138; kevia.biz
ZAC Zac Posen calf hair clutch, $325; bloomingdales.com
Nubuck Schutz pumps, $150; nastygal.com
Advertisement
23 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 23: Dark Wash

A roomy top worn with slimming dark-wash jeans gives you a flattering silhouette.

TSE cotton top, $595; tsecashmere.com
DKNY Jeans denim jeans, $70; dkny.com
Michael Kors gold tone watch, $275; michaelkors.com
C. Wonder faux leather bag with chain, $78; cwonder.com
Elisabeth Bell Jewelry diamond and 14kt gold ring, $475 each; ebelljewelry.com
Alicia Marilyn Designs gold vermeil ring, $60 each; aliciamarilyndesigns.com
L.K. Bennett woven rope and kid leather sandals, $345; us.lkbennett.com
Advertisement
24 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 24: Embrace Candy Colors

Sherbet hues tempered with earth-toned accessories are summery, not saccharine.

Tommy Hilfiger cotton sleeveless trenchcoat, $249; tommy.com
J. Crew cotton shell, $188; jcrew.com
Jenni Kayne Merino wool sweater, $495; shopbop.com
Current/Elliott denim jeans, $208; nordstrom.com
Candy Shop Vintage Swarovski crystal pearl and gold plate, $95; candyshopvintage.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
ASOS polyester clutch, $34; asos.com
Charlie by Matthew Zink Vachetta leather sandals, $295; charliebymz.com
Advertisement
25 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 25: Try Patchwork

Comfy and stylish can coexist when you team a slouchy knit with slim jeans.

Tibi cotton blend pullover, $250; tibi.com
Guess denim jeans, $128; guess.com
Clare V., leather clutch, $125; clarevivier.com
Virginie Millefiori enamel and sterling silver plate bangles, $118?$140; virginiemillefiori.com
My Jewel Candy stone and gold tone ring, $30; myjewelcandy.com
Ancient Greek Sandals Vachetta leather sandals, $235; ancient-greek-sandals.com

Advertisement
26 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 26: Toughen Up With a Motorcycle Vest

A sleeveless motorcycle vest meets flared jeans for a modern spin on the suit.

Cut25 by Yigal Azrouël lambskin vest, $750; yigal-azrouel.com
Otte New York silk top, $285; otteny.com
A/X Armani Exchange denim jeans, $98; armaniexchange.com
Milly leather cross-body bag, Milly, $225; neimanmarcus.com
Kelly Wearstler crystal and gold plate double ring, $250; kellywearstler.com
Christina Jervey Jewelry gold plate cuff, $425; christinajervey.com
B Brian Atwood suede and metallic leather sandals, $350; bloomingdales.com
Advertisement
27 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 27: Contrasting Denim on Denim

Refresh denim on denim by choosing a jacket and jeans in contrasting colors.

Silver Jeans Co. denim jacket, $88; silverjeans.com
ALC cotton-silk top, $295; saksfifthavenue.com
Equipment silk sleeveless shirt, $178; equipmentfr.com
Diesel denim jeans, $378; shop.diesel.com
Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective Black freshwater pearl and sterling silver earrings, $250; pearlcollective.com
Joomi Lim titanium plate and rose gold plate necklace, $198; joomilim.com
Jennifer Zeuner Jewelry Sterling silver cuff, $308; jenniferzeuner.com
Pour la Victoire calfskin satchel, $495; pourlavictoire.com
Nina Originals kid suede pumps, $135; ninashoes.com
Advertisement
28 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 28: Red is the New Blue (Jean)

If you go for fiery red, let it be the star. Partner that piece with neutrals.

Veronica Beard viscose blend vest, $595; neimanmarcus.com
Baldwin denim shirt, $172; baldwindenim.com
DL1961 Premium Denim jeans, $178; DL1961.com
Wanderluster crystal, silver plate, and gold plate necklace, $160; wanderlusternewyork.com
Matt Bernson leather belt, $57; mattbernson.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Elizabeth and James lambskin bag, $445; neimanmarcus.com
Nubuck Schutz pumps, $150; nastygal.com
Advertisement
29 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 29: Denim Pencil Skirt

Swap your crêpe pencil skirt for a denim one, and wear it to work with polished accents.

Clover Canyon polyester shantung top, $237; clovercanyon.com
Walter Baker silk blouse, $198; walterbaker.com
Citizens of Humanity denim skirt, $188; citizensofhumanity.com
House of Harlow 1960 gold-toned necklace with faux onyx and howlite ($58) and gold- and rose gold?toned bracelet with onyx and faux howlite ($55); bloomingdales.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Fantas-Eyes plastic sunglasses, $18; fantas-eyes.com
Calvin Klein Saffiano leather, $298; macys.com
Marc Fisher leather heels, $89; macys.com
Advertisement
30 of 31 Justin Hollar

Day 30: Get Ready to Clash

Pull off clashing patterns with streamlined extras. Unify them with a navy topper and neutral heels.

Tocca cotton trenchcoat, $575; tocca.com
Loft cotton shirt, $55; loft.com
Joe?s denim jeans, $165; joesjeans.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Forever 21 faux leather bag, $20; forever21.com
Nubuck Schutz pumps, $150; nastygal.com
Advertisement
31 of 31 Justin Hollar

Bonus Day: Into the Fray

Toughen up a gauzy shell and gold jewelry with slightly frayed bottoms.

Rebecca Taylor silk voile top, $275; rebeccataylor.com
Equipment silk sleeveless shirt, $178; equipmentfr.com
Levi?s denim jeans, $128; levi.com
Wanderluster crystal, silver plate, and gold plate necklace, $160; wanderlusternewyork.com
Fossil rose gold plate watch with leather strap, $115; fossil.com
Candy Shop Vintage Swarovski crystal pearl and gold plate, $95; candyshopvintage.com
Ivy Kirzhner sea snake T-strap heels, $395; ivykirzhner.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!