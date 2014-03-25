3 Ways to Be a Stress-Less Hostess

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:49 pm
Society Social
Find all the items you need to throw a swanky get-together, from customizable Chinoiserie-chic bar carts to glamorous vintage-inspired hostess gowns and fun favors. We love the graphic wine totes (right, $15).
KitchIt
KitchIt
Outsource what’s arguably the most vexing part of throwing a party: feeding the guests. If you live near Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, or Chicago (more cities coming soon), Kitchit will hook you up with a private chef who will plan a menu, shop, cook, serve, and clean up, starting at around $40 per person.
Revelry House
These all-inclusive themed party kits (Fourth of July, New Year’s Eve) create a Pinterest-worthy gathering. It’s all about the details, like color-coordinated confetti and bamboo flatware. Each bundle serves 12 to 14 people and costs about $159. Bonus extras included: playlists, recipes, and fete-throwing tips.
