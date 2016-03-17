3 New Ways to Wear the Classic White Shirt

It’s almost spring and we’re running, not walking, toward bare ankles, iced coffees, and better moods. Glorious days are ahead and a wardrobe refresh is calling our name. In need of sartorial inspiration, we partnered up with Lauren Ralph Lauren to decode the off-duty ensembles that will seriously up your style game this spring. The winning staple? A white shirt. No matter how it's styled, this tailored basic will make any outfit both refined and effortless. Our weekend has never looked so good.

Running Weekend Errands

Saturdays are days for picking up dry cleaning, getting a facial, and returning that scarf Grandma gave you that’s just not cute. To tackle all your weekend errands with comfort and style, pair a white Lauren Ralph Lauren tuxedo shirt with paint-splattered cuffed boyfriend jeans and grey sneakers. A large tan tote, such as this one, is the perfect chic carry-all for all your weekend must haves (oversized sunnies included). The trick to add that hint of femininity? Leave the shirt’s buttons slightly undone and wear a stack of delicate gold bangles.

Bound for Brunch

Not that we ever need an excuse to go to brunch, but this outfit definitely makes it worth it. Don shades of white with a side of a mimosa and you’ve got spring style down to a T. A white Lauren Ralph Lauren oxford shirt, cuffed and tied in all the right places, with a wide leg pant is bold yet functional. Add a few inches with brown wedges to elevate the look, and break up the white monochrome with a braided leather belt. With a turquoise trifecta of jewelry, you’ll be winning the brunch style game in no time.

Afternoon Rosé

There is no way to better enjoy a beautiful spring afternoon than a chilled glass of vino with close friends. A tuxedo-style white blouse styled with black skinnies and black trainers will guarantee you a well-tailored look with a sleek and modern flair. As much as we love our neutrals, spring is nothing without color, so add in a double-layered necklace with a turquoise charm for a subtle pop. Grab a cork clutch, half-tuck in your shirt (one of our favorite styling tips) and let your effortless chicness do all the talking.