3 Delicious Ways to Simplify Your Cooking

Mar 25, 2014 @ 4:49 pm
Blue Apron

blueapron.com
Short on time, but still craving some home-cooked goodness? Cue this new service, which delivers recipes for three healthy gourmet meals a week and all the premeasured ingredients you need to whip them up. Each dish takes about 35 minutes to prepare and averages $10 per person.
Evernote Food

Free for Google Play and iTunes; or evernote.com/food.
This all-in-one app by the creators of Evernote documents your top restaurants, recipes, and dining experiences past, present, and hoped-for. Plus, nab reservations and use its low-light technology and image filters to take enviable foodie-porn snaps.
Paprika Recipe Manager

$5 for Google Play and iTunes; or paprikaapp.com.
Store all the recipes you’ve found online, share them with friends, make shopping lists, and archive notes with this slick, multitasking app.

