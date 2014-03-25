3 Delicious Ways to Simplify Your Cooking

blueapron.com Short on time, but still craving some home-cooked goodness? Cue this new service, which delivers recipes for three healthy gourmet meals a week and all the premeasured ingredients you need to whip them up. Each dish takes about 35 minutes to prepare and averages $10 per person.
Evernote Food
Free for Google Play and iTunes; or evernote.com/food. This all-in-one app by the creators of Evernote documents your top restaurants, recipes, and dining experiences past, present, and hoped-for. Plus, nab reservations and use its low-light technology and image filters to take enviable foodie-porn snaps.
Paprika Recipe Manager
$5 for Google Play and iTunes; or paprikaapp.com. Store all the recipes you’ve found online, share them with friends, make shopping lists, and archive notes with this slick, multitasking app.
