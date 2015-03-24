whitelogo
whitelogo
3-D Details
Subscribe
Fashion
Celebrity
Beauty
Hair
Lifestyle
Shop
In The Mag
How-To
Video
Subscribe
Close
Fashion
Down
Celebrity
Down
Beauty
Down
Hair
Down
Lifestyle
Down
Shop
Down
In The Mag
Down
How-To
Down
Video
Subscribe
Give a Gift
Get our Newsletter
Stay Connected
Home
Fashion
3-D Details
InStyle.com
Mar 24, 2015 @ 1:53 pm
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad in BCBG Max Azria
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum in 3.1 Phillip Lim
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel in Giambattista Valli
C.J. LaFrance/Getty Images
1
of
5
Advertisement
1 of 4
Chris Polk/FilmMagic
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad in BCBG Max Azria
Advertisement
2 of 4
Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images
Emmy Rossum
Emmy Rossum in 3.1 Phillip Lim
3 of 4
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
Anne Hathaway
Anne Hathaway in Atelier Versace
Advertisement
4 of 4
C.J. LaFrance/Getty Images
Jessica Biel
Jessica Biel in Giambattista Valli
You May Like
Read More
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!
Subscribe to InStyle
Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW
Let's Make It Newsletter-Official
Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!