28 Days, 28 Raves: A Month's Worth of Chic Outfit Ideas

Cameron Krone (4)
Falling into a fashion rut? Hit a winning streak with a month’s worth of outfits that are simple to style. For InStyle’s October issue, we created 28 super-chic ensembles that we promise will make choosing your outfits in the morning a cinch. The secret to these foolproof looks lies in 14 versatile yet far from basic pieces, including everything from a cozy cable sweater (perfect for fall) to wear-with-anything ankle boots—all of which will work with what’s already in your closet.
For more, pick up the October issue of InStyle, available on newsstands and for digital download now.
