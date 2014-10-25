Day or Night! These Star-Inspired Accessories Work 24/7

We're major fans of outfit-making accessories, but more often than not, their beloved powers only shine during special occasions: an evening out on the town, a celebratory event or a dressy cocktail party. Under the harsh light of day? They can look glaringly out of place. To that effect, we sought out accessories (with the help of our favorite style-savvy stars) that can carry you from the office to happy hour, from dawn to dusk. Basically, these practical-but-pretty add-ons work around the clock. Each is special in its own right, but not overwhelmingly so.

Take Jamie Chung, for instance. She shows us that a roomy pouch is spacious enough for daytime essentials, but compact enough for an evening out. One sprinkled in leopard spots makes a fierce statement, but is neutral enough to complement any outfit. From edgy pearl earrings to darling miniature structured bags, take a look and shop the hardest working accessories around.

