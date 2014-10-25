Day or Night! These Star-Inspired Accessories Work 24/7

All Access Photo/Splash News; Angela Pham/BFAnyc/Sipa USA; Courtesy (4)
Andrea Cheng
Oct 25, 2014 @ 5:05 pm

We're major fans of outfit-making accessories, but more often than not, their beloved powers only shine during special occasions: an evening out on the town, a celebratory event or a dressy cocktail party. Under the harsh light of day? They can look glaringly out of place. To that effect, we sought out accessories (with the help of our favorite style-savvy stars) that can carry you from the office to happy hour, from dawn to dusk. Basically, these practical-but-pretty add-ons work around the clock. Each is special in its own right, but not overwhelmingly so.

Take Jamie Chung, for instance. She shows us that a roomy pouch is spacious enough for daytime essentials, but compact enough for an evening out. One sprinkled in leopard spots makes a fierce statement, but is neutral enough to complement any outfit. From edgy pearl earrings to darling miniature structured bags, take a look and shop the hardest working accessories around.

1 of 35 All Access Photo/Splash News; Angela Pham/BFAnyc/Sipa USA

Leopard-Print Clutch

Jamie Chung is proof that a roomy pouch is spacious enough for daytime essentials, but compact enough for an evening out. Look for one in leopard print-it still makes a fierce statement, but has evolved into a neutral pattern that works with any outfit.
2 of 35 Courtesy

Leopard-Print Clutch

Clare Vivier, $198; clarev.com
3 of 35 Courtesy

Leopard-Print Clutch

Joie, $288; joie.com
4 of 35 Courtesy

Leopard-Print Clutch

Oliveve, $135; shopbop.com
5 of 35 Courtesy

Leopard-Print Clutch

DVF, $268; dvf.com
6 of 35 Stefanie Keenan/WireImage; Tony DiMaio/startraksphoto

Chunky Ankle-Strap Flats

Flats are often looked upon as a.m. attire, but chic ones can bring you from the office to happy hour. Try a pair with an ankle strap-the cuffed detailing has been a favorite among celebrities for multiple seasons now, including Rashida Jones, who went with a chunkier band.
7 of 35 Courtesy

Ankle-Strap Flats

Joe's, $110; nordstrom.com
8 of 35 Courtesy

Ankle-Strap Flats

Report Signature, $80; piperlime.com
9 of 35 Courtesy

Ankle-Strap Flats

Saint Laurent, $895; net-a-porter.com
10 of 35 Courtesy

Ankle-Strap Flats

10 Crosby Derek Lam, $296; bloomingdales.com
11 of 35 Raymond Hall/GC Images; Christopher Peterson/Splash News

Sleek Backpacks

Backpacks have come a long way since elementary school! The modern-day, upscale versions are incredibly chic, super versatile, and can hold all your essentials. Jessica Alba slung her Reece Hudson backpack over one shoulder during the day and toted it again for a much more formal occasion.
12 of 35 Courtesy

Sleek Backpacks

Asos, $105; asos.com
13 of 35 Courtesy

Sleek Backpacks

Topshop, $130; topshop.com
14 of 35 Courtesy

Sleek Backpacks

Meli Melo, $895; shopbop.com
15 of 35 Courtesy

Sleek Backpacks

Mansur Gavriel, $745; mansurgavriel.com
16 of 35 Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage; Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Miu Miu

Metallic Strappy Heels

Delicate high-shine straps in gold, rose gold, or silver bring just the right blend of refined elegance and attention-stealing bling to both casual and dressier looks. Case in point: Kirsten Dunst who wore hers with a floral frock and a sexy red-hot shift.
17 of 35 Courtesy

Metallic Strappy Heels

Miu Miu, $750; saksfifthavenue.com
18 of 35 Courtesy

Metallic Strappy Heels

Zara, $100; zara.com
19 of 35 Courtesy

Metallic Strappy Heels

Loeffler Randall, $295; loefflerrandall.com
20 of 35 Courtesy

Metallic Strappy Heels

Shoemint, $60; shoemint.com
21 of 35 AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee; Brad Barket/Invision/AP

Unique Pearl Earrings

Pearls have been given a contemporary spin, thanks to cool jewelry pieces, like Dior's popular "Mise en Dior Tribal" duo-ended earrings, as seen on Rihanna. Formerly reserved for upscale events, these modern pearls now work for any occasion, casual or otherwise.
22 of 35 Courtesy

Unique Pearl Earrings

BaubleBar, $28; baublebar.com
23 of 35 Courtesy

Unique Pearl Earrings

Ariel Gordon for Shopbop, $285; shopbop.com
24 of 35 Courtesy

Unique Pearl Earrings

Veronika Borchers for Pearl Collective, $150; pearlcollective.com
25 of 35 Courtesy

Unique Pearl Earrings

Rue Gembon, $50; ruegembon.com
26 of 35 AKM-GSI; Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Mini Ladylike Bags

Scaled down to clutch-size, itsy-bitsy bags are considered an alternative to minaudieres. What we're loving: ladylike top-handle boxed bags, like Alexa Chung's, that are equally adorable and sophisticated.
27 of 35 Courtesy

Mini Ladylike Bags

Sophie Hulme, $675; shopbop.com
28 of 35 Courtesy

Mini Ladylike Bags

Alice + Olivia, $295; aliceandolivia.com
29 of 35 Courtesy

Mini Ladylike Bags

Furla, $398; furla.com
30 of 35 Courtesy

Mini Ladylike Bags

Zara, $90; zara.com
31 of 35 Michael Simon/startraksphoto; Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Swarovski

Lace-Up Booties

Unlike other ankle boots, lace-ups offer a touch of something special. They're functional, yet unexpectedly sexy. And they work with any look at all hours of the day. Olivia Palermo went with a yellow metallic one, but any color, from basic black to maroon, will do.
32 of 35 Courtesy

Lace-up Booties

Nine West, $119; ninewest.com
33 of 35 Courtesy

Lace-up Booties

Pour la Victoire, $275; nordstrom.com
34 of 35 Courtesy

Lace-up Booties

Sophia Webster, $720; neimanmarcus.com
35 of 35 Courtesy

Lace-up Booties

Aquazzura, $595; forwardforward.com

