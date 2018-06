Happy Howl-oween! 27 Dogs in Costumes You're Going to Love

So you're almost ready for Halloween, right? You've stocked up on candy for trick-or-treaters, your pumpkins are carved, you have a batch of super cute bat cookies ready, and you've picked out a totally rad costume for yourself—but what about your furry friends? Your cutie canine companions need a great Halloween costume too!

To give you some four-legged inspiration, we visited one of the largest Halloween dog costume contests in the world: New York City's Tompkins Square Park Halloween Dog Parade. In its 24th year, the annual event has become the Super Bowl of ani-pal gatherings, attracting hundreds of dogs and thousands of humans to fawn over them.

From rescues to purebreds, pups of all shapes and sizes vie for the Best in Show.

We navigated the slobbery smiles, pop culture in-jokes, prosh paws, doggie wigs, and floppy ears to find the very best Halloween costumes New York had to offer. From Ewoks to Rihanna, we narrowed it down to these 27 picks!

