26 Creepy-Cool Halloween Inspired Pieces For Costumeless Party-Goers

Courtesy Photo (4)
InStyle Staff
Oct 24, 2013 @ 8:00 am

Halloween is right around the corner but there’s still time to get into the spooky spirit. Don’t feeling like dressing up this year? There are plenty of Halloween inspired pieces to make you stand out from the costume crowd.  Starting at just $15, these creepy-cool items can be worn long after trick or treating is over.

—Lauren Ciaccia

1 of 26

Topshop

Polyester and elastane, $60; topshop.com.
2 of 26

Giles & Brother

Sterling silver, $85; gilesandbrother.com.
3 of 26

Joomi Lim

Brass dipped in Hematite, $78; joomilim.com.
4 of 26

Eugenia Kim

Knit wool, $160; neimanmarcus.com.
5 of 26

Loren Stewart

14k rose gold, $195; roseark.com.
6 of 26

Iosselliani

Black agates beads and brass, $232; iosselliani.com.
7 of 26

Delfina Delettrez

9-karat gold with sterling silver flower, pearl, and enamel insect, $715; openingceremony.com.
8 of 26

Choies

Cotton, $79; choies.com.
9 of 26

Monserate De Lucca

Brass, $158; nastygal.com.
10 of 26

Tom Binns

Pearls and safety pins, $1,140; modaoperandi.com.
11 of 26

Zoe Karssen

Cotton/modal, $77; zoekarssenshop.com.
12 of 26

Zara

Silicone, $16; zara.com.
13 of 26

Venessa Arizaga

Howlite crosses and ceramic scull, $115; shopbop.com.
14 of 26

Topshop

Polyester, viscose, nylon, and angora, $76; topshop.com.
15 of 26

Charlotte Olympia

Suede and leather, $745; net-a-porter.com.
16 of 26

Asos

Polyurethane, $32; asos.com.
17 of 26

Rodarte

14k gold plate, $220; shopbop.com.
18 of 26

Pamela Love

Bronze and pearls, $160; pamelalovenyc.com.
19 of 26

Alexander McQueen

Silk, $295; net-a-porter.com.
20 of 26

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Cotton and nylon, $200; net-a-porter.com.
21 of 26

Nasty Gal

Antiqued silver, $15; nastygal.com.
22 of 26

Venessa Arizaga

Crocheted and crystal chain with ceramic sculls, $150; shopbop.com.
23 of 26

Topshop

Crystal rhinestones, $29; topshop.com.
24 of 26

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Leather, $228; shopbop.com.
25 of 26

Bjorg

Rose gold plated, $365; avenue32.com.
26 of 26

Asos

Acrylic and plastic, $22; asos.com.

