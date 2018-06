25 Ways to Update Your Wardrobe

Cotton jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves, Maria Bonita Extra, $305; 212-966-5110. Silk blouse with zipper, Harkham, $225; 615-771- 5054. Stretch-cotton skinny jeans with ankle zippers, Rag & Bone, $242; at Neiman Marcus. Necklace of assorted vintage metals, Gemma Redux, $270; gemmaredux.com . Lambskin purse with zippers, Botkier, $625; at Nordstrom, 800-695-8000. Leather high-top sneakers with buckles, Nine West, $79; 800-999-1877 for stores.