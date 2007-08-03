25 Ways to Update Your Wardrobe

Aug 03, 2007 @ 1:00 pm
1. Look tailored yet sexy in stiletto oxfords.
1. Look tailored yet sexy in stiletto oxfords.
Leather two-tone platform heels, Just Sweet, $125; amazon.com.

David Lawrence
2. Recall Old Hollywood glamour with new art deco baubles.
2. Recall Old Hollywood glamour with new art deco baubles.
Pewter earrings with hand-painted enamel and Austrian crystals, Isaac Manevitz for Ben-Amun, $170; ben-amun.com.
David Lawrence
3. Let a standout short-sleeve coat make your strongest statement.
3. Let a standout short-sleeve coat make your strongest statement.
Wool coat with tiered sleeves, Loeffler Randall, $695; at Neiman Marcus, 415-362-3900. Silk blouse with necktie, ABS, $188; 310-393-8770. Bamboo knit tank, Cristi Conaway, $150; cristiconaway.com for stores. Wool skirt, Pink Tartan, $295; at Elegance, 718-339-1228.
David Lawrence
4. Take command in admiral-inspired fashions.
4. Take command in admiral-inspired fashions.
Givenchy
Maria Valentino/MCV
5. Score street-chic items with tough touches like zippers, chains and buckles.
5. Score street-chic items with tough touches like zippers, chains and buckles.
Cotton jacket with three-quarter-length sleeves, Maria Bonita Extra, $305; 212-966-5110. Silk blouse with zipper, Harkham, $225; 615-771- 5054. Stretch-cotton skinny jeans with ankle zippers, Rag & Bone, $242; at Neiman Marcus. Necklace of assorted vintage metals, Gemma Redux, $270; gemmaredux.com. Lambskin purse with zippers, Botkier, $625; at Nordstrom, 800-695-8000. Leather high-top sneakers with buckles, Nine West, $79; 800-999-1877 for stores.
David Lawrence
6. Bag a frame purse that's classic and modern.
6. Bag a frame purse that's classic and modern.
Croc-embossed leather with patent trim, Rampage Handbags, $78; rampage.com.
David Lawrence
7. Embrace the return of big shoulders with a forties-inspired frock.
7. Embrace the return of big shoulders with a forties-inspired frock.
Gucci
Maria Valentino/MCV
8. Rethink leather; designers are using it in surprisingly softer ways.
8. Rethink leather; designers are using it in surprisingly softer ways.
Marc Jacobs
Maria Valentino/MCV
9. Tweak traditional tweed in a funnel-neck shift.
9. Tweak traditional tweed in a funnel-neck shift.
Wool-acrylic short-sleeve dress with belt, Mariemarie, $525; at shopbop.com.
David Lawrence
10. Strike gold with fall’s patterned metallics.
10. Strike gold with fall’s patterned metallics.
Faux-python hobo, Devi Kroell for Target, $35; target.com. Foiled-leather T-straps with twin buckles, Moschino, $550; 323-930-2230. Crinkled-leather ballet flats, Banana Republic, $88; bananarepublic.com.
David Lawrence
11. Discover your inner ski bunny with an of-the- moment quilted piece.
11. Discover your inner ski bunny with an of-the- moment quilted piece.
Nylon and patent leather wedges, Via Spiga, $198; 800-289-6229. Nylon and cowhide purse, Kate Spade, $255; 323-930-2230. Polyester vest, Theory, $315; 877-551-7257.
David Lawrence
12. Dress up in a sweater with demure details.
12. Dress up in a sweater with demure details.
Cashmere-cotton sweater with pleats and bow neck, Julie Haus, $288; at Fetish, 512-457-1007.
David Lawrence
13. Strut your stuff in slouchy slacks, a current day-or-night must-have.
13. Strut your stuff in slouchy slacks, a current day-or-night must-have.
DKNY
Maria Valentino/MCV
14. Outfit yourself for the office in a high-waisted pencil skirt.
14. Outfit yourself for the office in a high-waisted pencil skirt.
Silk charmeuse blouse, Robert Rodriguez, $286; saks.com. Wool-cashmere pinstripe skirt, Rock & Republic, $319; rockandrepublic.com. Patent belt, Forever 21, $7; forever21.com.
David Lawrence
15. Clutch a boxy bag with a feminine flourish.
15. Clutch a boxy bag with a feminine flourish.
Wool cable-knit minidress with cowl neck and puff sleeves, H&M, $50; hm.com for stores. Leather opera gloves, Banana Republic, $128; bananarepublic.com. Italian leather clutch with bow detail, High Fashion, $160; at Lori?s, 773-281-5655.
David Lawrence
16. Consider autumn’s color-block styles in earthy tones.
16. Consider autumn’s color-block styles in earthy tones.
PVC bag, High Fashion, $98; 773-281-5655. Leather cap-toe pumps with Lucite heel, Aldo, $110; aldoshoes.com. Wool-nylon dress, Tibi, $480; netaporter.com.
David Lawrence
17. Shine on in a sparkly, showstopping tunic.
17. Shine on in a sparkly, showstopping tunic.
Crepe de chine top with sequins, Tory Burch, $795; 203-622-5023.
David Lawrence
18. Bring pizzazz to basic pants with a paper-bag waist.
18. Bring pizzazz to basic pants with a paper-bag waist.
Cashmere T-shirt, Queue, $220; at Arrive, 305-604-5818. Stretch-polyester wide-leg pants, Walter, $165; at Caravan NYC, 212-260-8189. Vermeil necklace, Giles & Brother by Philip Crangi, $190; shopbop.com.
David Lawrence
19. Make a French connection in a sleek silhouette.
19. Make a French connection in a sleek silhouette.
Ralph Lauren
Maria Valentino/MCV
20. Jazz up jeans with a floaty blouse featuring flirty fillips.
20. Jazz up jeans with a floaty blouse featuring flirty fillips.
From top: Silk chiffon with ruffles, Nanette Lepore, $430; 212-219-8265. Silk georgette with floral detail, Jenny Han, $156; at Intuition, 877-310-8442. Silk charmeuse with bows, Rebecca Taylor, $244; at Sandpiper, 770-433-2989.
David Lawrence
21. Channel Joan Jett. Studs lend a rock and roll vibe to shoes and shirts, bags and bangles.
21. Channel Joan Jett. Studs lend a rock and roll vibe to shoes and shirts, bags and bangles.
Modal and spandex studded T-shirt, LaROK, $298; at Intermix stores. Silver-tone bangles, Forever 21, $7 each; forever21.com. Patent flats with studded toe, Sigerson Morrison, $270; 212-941-5404. Studded leather bag with patent straps, High Fashion, $190; at Intuition, 310-287-0327.
David Lawrence
22. Stay true blue in this season’s hottest hue.
22. Stay true blue in this season’s hottest hue.
Michael Kors
Maria Valentino/MCV
23. Brighten up neutral menswear with a colorful jacket.
23. Brighten up neutral menswear with a colorful jacket.
Silk-cotton turtleneck, Ann Taylor, $68; anntaylor.com. Wool-poly jacket, Sonia Rykiel, $605; 818-762-3274. Wool pants, J. Crew, $125; jcrew.com.
David Lawrence
24. Go graphic in a geometric-pattern minidress.
24. Go graphic in a geometric-pattern minidress.
Silk sleeveless dress, Lauren Moffatt, $369; 877-746-7267.
David Lawrence
25. Raise the style bar of a simple dress with a wide, twin-buckle belt.
25. Raise the style bar of a simple dress with a wide, twin-buckle belt.
Cashmere sweater dress with cocoon sleeves, Rebecca Taylor, $366; at Emily Grace, 301-251-4184. Double-buckle patent belt, Michelle Flaherty Belts, $168; at Elements, 214-987-0837.

