25 Ways to Update Your Wardrobe

1. Look tailored yet sexy in stiletto oxfords.
David Lawrence
2. Recall Old Hollywood glamour with new art deco baubles.
David Lawrence
3. Let a standout short-sleeve coat make your strongest statement.
David Lawrence
4. Take command in admiral-inspired fashions.
Maria Valentino/MCV
5. Score street-chic items with tough touches like zippers, chains and buckles.
David Lawrence
6. Bag a frame purse that's classic and modern.
David Lawrence
7. Embrace the return of big shoulders with a forties-inspired frock.
Maria Valentino/MCV
8. Rethink leather; designers are using it in surprisingly softer ways.
Maria Valentino/MCV
9. Tweak traditional tweed in a funnel-neck shift.
David Lawrence
10. Strike gold with fall’s patterned metallics.
David Lawrence
11. Discover your inner ski bunny with an of-the- moment quilted piece.
David Lawrence
12. Dress up in a sweater with demure details.
David Lawrence
13. Strut your stuff in slouchy slacks, a current day-or-night must-have.
Maria Valentino/MCV
14. Outfit yourself for the office in a high-waisted pencil skirt.
David Lawrence
15. Clutch a boxy bag with a feminine flourish.
David Lawrence
16. Consider autumn’s color-block styles in earthy tones.
David Lawrence
17. Shine on in a sparkly, showstopping tunic.
David Lawrence
18. Bring pizzazz to basic pants with a paper-bag waist.
David Lawrence
19. Make a French connection in a sleek silhouette.
Maria Valentino/MCV
20. Jazz up jeans with a floaty blouse featuring flirty fillips.
David Lawrence
21. Channel Joan Jett. Studs lend a rock and roll vibe to shoes and shirts, bags and bangles.
David Lawrence
22. Stay true blue in this season’s hottest hue.
Maria Valentino/MCV
23. Brighten up neutral menswear with a colorful jacket.
David Lawrence
24. Go graphic in a geometric-pattern minidress.
David Lawrence
25. Raise the style bar of a simple dress with a wide, twin-buckle belt.
David Lawrence
