British Retailer Whistles Brings Its Delightful Fashions Stateside

Anglophiles, rejoice! British high-street brand Whistles, which counts Kate Middleton and Olivia Palermo amongst its fans, has arrived stateside with a pop-up shop at Bloomingdale's in New York City. Located on the second floor of the 59th Street flagship store, the Whistles shop-in-shop will sell pieces from the brand's Limited Edition collection, which it showed this past February at London Fashion Week. The line includes some of the season's trendiest silhouettes, including culottes, jumpsuits, midi skirts, and flat sandals.

To celebrate their expansion to the U.S. as well as the opening of a pop up in Paris later this month, Whistles partnered with French blogger Garance Doré to create a video titled in which some of Doré's most stylish friends, including Yasmin Sewell, Elle Strauss, and Jeanann Williams, dance around and whistle while modeling the brand's clothes.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

If you can't make it to Bloomingdale's to shop the goods, fear not—you can still get your Whistles fix at whistles.co.uk.

Plus, check out 38 of the prettiest summer dresses.