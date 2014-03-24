It's a Match! 25 Perfect Bag & Shoe Combos for Spring

The beginning of spring calls for an accessories update.

When a new season rolls in, two things change: your mood and your go-to accessories assortment. As much as we cherish cold-weather extras (think: furry keychains, snappy coats, and boots galore) it's finally time for to lighten and brighten with cool pastels, punchy patterns, and most importantly, open-toe shoes (!!!). As such, we put together the dreamiest bag and shoe combos to usher in the balmier weather.

Overall, there’s a change of direction in the air. Playful shapes are back, such as teeny tiny, ornate or sculpturally shaped handbags. Some "It" styles of season: a pastel shoulder bag, a tortoise shell box clutch, a roll-style handheld, and beaded bite-sized mini. (In need of space? No need to fret, we didn't leave out totes, bright satchels or handy duffel bags.)

While bringing together our perfect pairings, we found that opposites do attract. There is something so refreshingly chic about bringing together an unlikely union, like pastels and snakeskin, or a hot sneaker and a box clutch. Other pairings are runway-driven, like a sporty perforated bag teamed with a high-shine, futuristic sandal. And some combos prove just how sharp it can be to go matchy-matchy, like the Loeffler Randall (bag) and Charles David (shoe) combo pictured above.

So, while we were waiting for spring to hit with bated breath, we put all of our excitement into creating the most of-the-moment bag and shoe duos. Click through to discover this season's smartest accessory combos. Each is so glam, your outfit will be an after-thought.