It's a Match! 25 Perfect Bag & Shoe Combos for Spring

Alexandra DeRosa
Mar 24, 2014 @ 9:20 am

The beginning of spring calls for an accessories update.

When a new season rolls in, two things change: your mood and your go-to accessories assortment. As much as we cherish cold-weather extras (think: furry keychains, snappy coats, and boots galore) it's finally time for to lighten and brighten with cool pastels, punchy patterns, and most importantly, open-toe shoes (!!!). As such, we put together the dreamiest bag and shoe combos to usher in the balmier weather.

Overall, there’s a change of direction in the air.  Playful shapes are back, such as teeny tiny, ornate or sculpturally shaped handbags. Some "It" styles of season:  a pastel shoulder bag, a tortoise shell box clutch, a roll-style handheld, and beaded bite-sized mini. (In need of space? No need to fret, we didn't leave out totes, bright satchels or handy duffel bags.)

"Each of these bag and shoe combos are so glam and dreamy, your outfit will be an after-thought."

While bringing together our perfect pairings, we found that opposites do attract. There is something so refreshingly chic  about bringing together an unlikely union, like pastels and snakeskin, or a hot sneaker and a box clutch. Other pairings are runway-driven, like a sporty perforated bag teamed with a high-shine, futuristic sandal. And some combos prove just how sharp it can be to go matchy-matchy, like the Loeffler Randall (bag) and Charles David (shoe) combo pictured above.

So, while we were waiting for spring to hit with bated breath, we put all of our excitement into creating the most of-the-moment bag and shoe duos. Click through to discover this season's smartest accessory combos. Each is so glam, your outfit will be an after-thought.

1 of 25

Prints and Pastels

Bag: Kate Spade Madison Ave. Collection, leather, $398; katespade.com
Shoe: Sigerson Morrison, leather, $450; sigersonmorrison.com
2 of 25

Classic Motifs

Bag: Lemon Stripes, tortoise shell resin, $98; shoplemonstripes.com
Shoe: 3.1 Phillip Lim, canvas and leather, $495; 31philliplim.com
3 of 25

Sophistication and Casual Chic

Bag: Marie Turnor, leather, $220; marieturnor.com
Shoe: Kalliste, leather, $345; bloomingdales.com
4 of 25

Sporty Meets Preppy

Bag: Zara, acrylic, $80; zara.com
Shoe: New Balancei for J.Crew, suede and mesh, $80; jcrew.com
5 of 25

Relaxed Luxury

Bag: Rachel Comey, leather, $635; intermixonline.com
Shoe: Nine West, leather, $99; ninewest.com
6 of 25

Punchy Color Pairings

Bag: Kotur, sparkle and liquid-filled lucite, $395; shopbop.com
Shoe: Charles David, suede, $170; charlesdavid.com
7 of 25

High Shine Embellishment

Bag: Milly, leather, $295; cusp.com
Shoe: Tibi, leather and rhinestone-encrusted canvas with metal studs, $445; saksfifthavenue.com
8 of 25

Sporty Futuristic

Bag: Coach, leather, $228; coach.com
Shoe: Loeffler Randall, leather, $350; loefflerrandall.com
9 of 25

Tomboy Chic

Bag: Banana Republic, leather, $98; bananarepublic.com
Shoe: Kenneth Cole, leather, $195; kennethcole.com
10 of 25

Sculptural Shapes With Geometric Patterns

Bag: Moyna, beaded satin, $155; cusp.com
Shoe: Rupert Sanderson, leather, $655; rupertsanderson.com
11 of 25

Day Shoes With an Evening Bag

Bag: Glint, satin, $78; nordstrom.com
Shoe: C.Wonder, cork, $78; cwonder.com
12 of 25

Unexpected Neutrals

Bag: French Connection, PU, $98; frenchconnection.com
Shoe: Loft, faux-leather, $90; loft.com
13 of 25

Gladiator Glamour

Bag: Alexander Wang, bovine, $450; alexanderwang.com
Shoe: Via Spiga, leather, $275; bloomingdales.com
14 of 25

Matching Textures

Bag: M Missoni, raffia, $345; shopbop.com
Shoe: Massimo Dutti, leather and jute, $175; massimodutti.com
15 of 25

Coordinating Colors

Bag: Loeffler Randall, silk and linen, $295; piperlime.com
Shoe: Charles David, leather, suede, and holographic patent leather, $175; charlesdavid.com
16 of 25

Sleek Simplicity

Bag: Vince Camuto, leather, $198; vincecamuto.com
Shoe: Joie, leather, $155; shopbop.com
17 of 25

Have Details in Common

Bag: Henri Bendle, napa leather with grommets, $298; henribendel.com
Shoe: Victoria's Secret, polyurethane, $68; victoriassecret.com
18 of 25

Balanced Glamour

Bag: Diane von Furstenberg, leather, $395; dvf.com
Shoe: J.Crew, leather, $278; jcrew.com
19 of 25

Detailed Basics

Bag: Old Navy, faux-leather, $30; oldnavy.com
Shoe: Tory Burch, leather, $285; saksfifthavenue.com
20 of 25

Sharp Lines With a Softer Shoe

Bag: Angel Jackson, leather, $515; angeljackson.com
Shoe: Forever 21, PU, $36; forever21.com
21 of 25

Angular Lines With Crisp Colors

Bag: Rebecca Minkoff, leather, $265; nordstrom.com
Shoe: Shoe Dazzle, faux-leather, $60; shoedazzle.com
22 of 25

Dusty Hues for an Evening Mood

Bag: Diane von Furstenberg, leather, $195; nordstrom.com
Shoe: Vince, leather, $325; shopbop.com
23 of 25

Have A Color Connection

Bag: Henri Bendel, leather, $350; henribendel.com
Shoe: Aldo, leather, $90; aldoshoes.com
24 of 25

Tough Luxe

Bag: Nasty Gal, synthetic, $48; nastygal.com
Shoe: Rachel Roy, leather, $250; rachelroy.com
25 of 25

Casual Pastels

Bag: Hobo, leather, $125; nordstrom.com
Shoe: Matt Bernson, suede, $165; mattbernson.com

