Instant Gratification! Gap Just Made Online Shopping a Whole Lot Cooler

Rita Kokshanian
May 22, 2014 @ 2:47 pm

Who doesn't love online shopping? Browsing clothes and accessories in your PJs at 3 a.m. or between bites during your lunch hour is a fun (and kind of addicting) way to pass time. But while there are many upsides to buying online, there's one major drawback: the wait. Well, we've got good news: Gap is virtually eliminating the waiting period with Gap Reserve in Store program, which allows you to browse its online inventory and pick your items up in-store the same day.

Gone are the days of waiting eight to 10 business days for your clothes to arrive. Just choose the item and size you'd like, click "find it," and you'll see a list of stores in your area that have it in stock. You can reserve up to five items per day and within one hour you'll receive an email and text message letting you know your items are ready to be picked up. And the best part? Unlike many retailers with an in-store pickup feature, you don't have to pay for your items until you get to the store. So if that chambray shirt doesn't fit, you can easily forego it without any transaction fees or return labels. Try Gap Reserve now at Gap.com—just in time to stock up on summer basics.

Plus, check out 25 maxi dresses you'll want to wear all summer long!

1 of 25 Courtesy Photo

Rachel Zoe

$595; piperlime.com
2 of 25 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

$294; farfetch.com
3 of 25 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

$695; rag-bone.com
4 of 25 Courtesy

Mango

$150; mango.com
5 of 25 Courtesy

Rebecca Taylor

$650; rebeccataylor.com
6 of 25 Courtesy

River Island

$44; riverisland.com
7 of 25 Courtesy

Sass & Bide

$550; sassandbide.com
8 of 25 Courtesy

Tibi

$675; tibi.com
9 of 25 Courtesy Photo

Calypso St. Barth

$425; calypsostbarth.com
10 of 25 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$525; toryburch.com
11 of 25 Courtesy

Sonia by Sonia Rykiel

$265; coggles.com

12 of 25 Courtesy

Cynthia Rowley

$199; cynthiarowley.com
13 of 25 Courtesy

Madewell

$125; madewell.com
14 of 25 Courtesy

Zara

$100; zara.com
15 of 25 Courtesy

Free People

$168; freepeople.com
16 of 25 Courtesy

Asos

$105; asos.com
17 of 25 Courtesy

Mara Hoffman

$268; shoplesnouvelles.com
18 of 25 Courtesy

Alice + Olivia

$495; aliceandolivia.com
19 of 25 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

$600; net-a-porter.com
20 of 25 Courtesy

French Connection

$268; frenchconnection.com
21 of 25 Courtesy

H&M

$70; hm.com
22 of 25 Courtesy

LemLem

$245; lemlem.com
23 of 25 Courtesy

Loft

$90; loft.com
24 of 25 Courtesy Photo

Raquel Allegra

$230; net-a-porter.com
25 of 25 Courtesy

Michael Michael Kors

$175; net-a-porter.com

