Instant Gratification! Gap Just Made Online Shopping a Whole Lot Cooler

Who doesn't love online shopping? Browsing clothes and accessories in your PJs at 3 a.m. or between bites during your lunch hour is a fun (and kind of addicting) way to pass time. But while there are many upsides to buying online, there's one major drawback: the wait. Well, we've got good news: Gap is virtually eliminating the waiting period with Gap Reserve in Store program, which allows you to browse its online inventory and pick your items up in-store the same day.

Gone are the days of waiting eight to 10 business days for your clothes to arrive. Just choose the item and size you'd like, click "find it," and you'll see a list of stores in your area that have it in stock. You can reserve up to five items per day and within one hour you'll receive an email and text message letting you know your items are ready to be picked up. And the best part? Unlike many retailers with an in-store pickup feature, you don't have to pay for your items until you get to the store. So if that chambray shirt doesn't fit, you can easily forego it without any transaction fees or return labels. Try Gap Reserve now at Gap.com—just in time to stock up on summer basics.

