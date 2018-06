25 Expert Tips for a Stylish Summer

1 of 25 Time Inc. Digital Studio

Give Stylish Hostess Gifts

"I think you really have to think of where you’re going and to whom you are bringing it. I love to give a book, or outdoor towels are a great gift for people who have a pool or live by the beach."

-ADAM LIPPES, Adam + Eve



Terrycloth beach towel, Chanel, $445; at select Chanel boutiques, 800-550-0005.