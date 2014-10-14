Runway Bride: The 23 Prettiest Spring 2015 Looks That Double as Wedding Dresses

Wedding dresses are traditionally designed for brides to wear on the big day, but these days, that doesn't always have to be the case. Bridal creations can come from anywhere, including, say, the spring/summer 2015 runways. Not only were white, cream, and ivory dresses spotted at several shows, but we've scoured (and re-scoured) each collection for the most breathtaking dresses that could break your usual bridal mould (and could melt the coldest of hearts).

Designer Clare Waight Keller sent a sweeping ground-grazing number washed in the softest shade of serene blue (a whisper, really) down the Chloé runway that would be perfect for a dreamy shoreside wedding. Or, for the statement-making bride, Carolina Herrera closed her spring 2015 show with a beautiful bold piece with a shattered graphic print and splashes of rose petal shades. If minimalism is more your bridal M.O., consider the strong and incredibly elegant ivory column from Ralph Lauren.

Forget runway, these stunners were meant for a walk down the aisle. From all-lace creations to trendy two-pieces, see all the "bridal" spring 2015 looks that had our hearts beating.

1 of 23 Imaxtree

Chloé

For the non-traditional, consider one washed in the softest shade of serene blue. This Chloé ground-grazing number would be perfect for a dreamy shoreside wedding.
2 of 23 Imaxtree

Bibhu Mohapatra

The jewels! The embroidery! This confectionery creation was practically made for an occasion as momentous as a wedding day.
3 of 23 Imaxtree

Marchesa

Flutter down the aisle in beautiful tiers and tiers of ruffle that swish and swoosh with every step.
4 of 23 Imaxtree

Badgley Mischka

For the trendy bride, bring your love for crop tops from streetwear to bridalwear.
5 of 23 Imaxtree

Ralph Lauren Collection

Elegant and strong, this ivory column boasts a minimalist design with spliced shoulder detailing.
6 of 23 Imaxtree

Nina Ricci

There's a lot going on, but all the details come together as a whole, from the satin tuxedo-like lapels, to the plunging lace neckline to the tiered high-low hemline.
7 of 23 Imaxtree

Prabal Gurung

This creation makes a seriously cool statement with its midriff-baring cutout, sporty racer-neck top and hints of lavender.
8 of 23 Imaxtree

Tadashi Shoji

Break the mold with a breathtaking bridal two-piece.
9 of 23 Splash News

Kenzo

Embrace logomania with this sheer number that's embroidered with "Kenzo" all over.
10 of 23 Imaxtree

Valentino

Exquisite to the max! This plunging floral lace design invites glimpses of what's underneath (a nude lining for the demure, skin for the bold).
11 of 23 Imaxtree

Zac Posen

No cold feet here-only cold shoulders, thanks to this off-the-shoulder silhouette.
12 of 23 Imaxtree

Carolina Herrera

Strike a bold note with a shattering graphic print and splashes of rose petal shades.
13 of 23 Imaxtree

Vionnet

Sheer layers cut in relaxed silhouettes deliver surprising ease. But shapeless it is not-the curvy accent creates the illusion of a waistline.
14 of 23 Imaxtree

Reem Acra

Capture allure with cutouts, a plunging neckline, and just a whisper of color.
15 of 23 Fernando Leon/Getty Images

Juan Carlos Obando

Dial up the drama with peplum-like flares and fluted hemlines.
16 of 23 Imaxtree

Oscar de la Renta

Give your bridal look a luxe touch with an embellished neckline and ostrich feathers all-over.
17 of 23 Imaxtree

Giorgio Armani

Pleats, please! The plisse effect has taken this ethereal one-shoulder number to the next level.
18 of 23 Imaxtree

Elie Saab

Eschew traditional gowns in favor for a stunning (not to mention, incredibly modern) lace jumpsuit.
19 of 23 Imaxtree

Alberta Ferretti

Channel your free-spirited self with a sheer Boho-inspired creation.
20 of 23 Imaxtree

J. Mendel

Up the glam effect and shimmer down the aisle in a gown with metallic silver accents.
21 of 23 Imaxtree

Julien Macdonald

Plaster strategically placed lace all over with second-skin illusion paneling.
22 of 23 Imaxtree

Giambattista Valli

Feathers galore! Tie the knot in a textured white column.
23 of 23 Thomas Concordia/WireImage

Ralph Rucci

Flaunt your stems without risking skin exposure with this sheer ground-grazing number-it has the best of everything.

