Runway Bride: The 23 Prettiest Spring 2015 Looks That Double as Wedding Dresses

Wedding dresses are traditionally designed for brides to wear on the big day, but these days, that doesn't always have to be the case. Bridal creations can come from anywhere, including, say, the spring/summer 2015 runways. Not only were white, cream, and ivory dresses spotted at several shows, but we've scoured (and re-scoured) each collection for the most breathtaking dresses that could break your usual bridal mould (and could melt the coldest of hearts).

Designer Clare Waight Keller sent a sweeping ground-grazing number washed in the softest shade of serene blue (a whisper, really) down the Chloé runway that would be perfect for a dreamy shoreside wedding. Or, for the statement-making bride, Carolina Herrera closed her spring 2015 show with a beautiful bold piece with a shattered graphic print and splashes of rose petal shades. If minimalism is more your bridal M.O., consider the strong and incredibly elegant ivory column from Ralph Lauren.

Forget runway, these stunners were meant for a walk down the aisle. From all-lace creations to trendy two-pieces, see all the "bridal" spring 2015 looks that had our hearts beating.

