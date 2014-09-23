Ace Your Fall Uniform with These 23 Sweater-and-Skirt Combos

Attention, all—we've found your fall uniform! Individually, sweaters and skirts are both closet staples, but when combined, the two are unstoppable as the perfect season-to-season transitional pairing. We took the duo to the next level with ideas from the fall/winter 2014 runway.

At Karen Walker, the designer charmed with a chunky turtleneck knit and a ladylike floral midi-length skirt (above). Conversely, designer Alexander Wang hit a futuristic note with a sporty textured sweater and an edgy leather mini. Meanwhile, Andrew Gn injected a dash of whimsy with robot-embroidered knit that he elevated with an elegant jacquard pencil skirt.

From girly-tough combos to white-on-whites, consider all 23 ways to wear sweaters and skirts for the rest of the season (and worn with tights, next season, too).