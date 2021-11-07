The Best Looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala Skip gallery slides More View All Start Slideshow Hailey Bieber After taking a hiatus last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual LACMA Art + Film Gala was back and better than ever last night. Seemingly making up for lost time, stars served up so much glamour on the red carpet — from Hailey Bieber's sculptural white gown to the Elle Fanning's naked dress with cutouts. While most opted for classic evening-wear staples (floor-length gowns, tuxedos), others experimented with their looks. Take, for instance, Dakota Johnson, who made a bold style statement in a pair of wide-leg satin pants and a crystal-embellished bra top. Or, Jared Leto's bare chest moment. The Gucci-sponsored event's 10th edition honored Steven Spielberg, as well as portrait artists Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, and was hosted by actor Leonardo DiCaprio and LACMA trustee Eva Chow. Other guests included musicians (Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish), actors (Salma Hayek, Olivia Wilde), artists, designers, and tech giants (Jeff Bezos). Scroll down to see all the best-dressed stars. Start Slideshow Salma Hayek Salma Hayek 1 of 18 View All Advertisement Advertisement Serena Williams Serena Williams 2 of 18 View All Lil Nas X Lil Nas X 3 of 18 View All Advertisement Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal Maggie and Jake Gyllenhaal 4 of 18 View All Elle Fanning Elle Fanning 5 of 18 View All Miley Cyrus Miley Cyrus 6 of 18 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Billie Eilish Billie Eilish 7 of 18 View All Paris Hilton Paris Hilton 8 of 18 View All Sienna Miller Sienna Miller 9 of 18 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Eva Longoria Eva Longoria 10 of 18 View All Dakota Johnson Dakota Johnson 11 of 18 View All Leslie and Judd Apatow Leslie and Judd Apatow 12 of 18 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Hailey Bieber Hailey Bieber 13 of 18 View All Jared Leto Jared Leto 14 of 18 View All Diane Keaton and Tracee Ellis Ross Diane Keaton and Tracee Ellis Ross 15 of 18 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Olivia Wilde Olivia Wilde 16 of 18 View All Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons 17 of 18 View All Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez 18 of 18 View All Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Share the Gallery Trending Videos Advertisement Skip slide summaries Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement

Close this dialog window Share & More Email Send Text Message

Close this dialog window View image The Best Looks from the 2021 LACMA Art + Film Gala

this link is to an external site that may or may not meet accessibility guidelines.