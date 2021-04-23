The Internet Is Not Happy About This $50 Shoe Worn By Multiple Celebrities This Week
Welcome to the new Look of the Day, where we comb through every celebrity outfit from the past 24 hours and feature the single most conversation-worthy ensemble. Love it, leave it, or shop the whole thing below.
Kaia Gerber has been wearing a simple pair of white $50 Vans sneakers for the past week. It didn't faze me until I saw people on social media mention that Vans are dead. This is news to me, especially since so many old-school sneakers like Keds are having a moment right now.
The supermodel's endorsement would be enough to bring them back, and then today, TikToker Addison Rae wore a pair as well for a Vogue video. The internet was not thrilled. Rae mentioned that shoes are where you can really get "crazy" with an outfit, but for most of the video, she's wearing the same plain pair of $50 Vans as Kaia. YouTube commenters were quick to point out that her choice wasn't wild or adventurous at all.
Though a pair of white Vans isn't necessarily a statement-making piece, it is a comfortable classic you can depend on. As Rae demonstrates, you can wear them with an Acne bomber, a silk dress, and the celeb-favorite bag that's everywhere right now. Meanwhile, Gerber donned them with a pair of trousers and a Free People fleece jacket.
So while the internet may have strong options on something as simple as sneakers, I'm buying a pair immediately. Plus, they're just $50, which is cheaper than my other recent obsessions.
