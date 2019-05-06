See Every Outrageous Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Met Gala

By InStyle Staff
Updated: May 06, 2019 @ 10:25 pm
Getty Images

It’s the first Monday of May and you know what that means: The Met Gala is upon us.

Anna Wintour has made her list, checked it twice, and now, the who’s who of fashion and film are getting ready to descend upon the Metropolitan Museum’s famed steps for the fashion industry's biggest night of the year.

This year’s theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", lends itself to bigger, bolder, and more over-the-top fashions than perhaps have ever graced the infamous Met steps — it’s truly a “more is more” situation.

RELATED: Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is Skipping the Met Gala This Year

VIDEO: Watch the Stars Arrive at the 2019 Met Gala

Click through to see all the crazy looks from the red carpet, as well as who nailed the theme (and who didn't).

 

Start Slideshow

1 of 100

Lady Gaga

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. 

Advertisement

2 of 100

Lady Gaga

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

3 of 100

Lady Gaga

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Brandon Maxwell and Linda Farrow sunglasses.

Advertisement

4 of 100

Lady Gaga

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

5 of 100

Jennifer Lopez

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Versace.

6 of 100

Katy Perry

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

in Moschino.

Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 100

Celine Dion

 Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Oscar de la Renta and Chloe Gosselin.

8 of 100

Kim Kardashian Met Gala

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

in Mugler.

9 of 100

Kendall and Kylie Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Versace.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 100

Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Bulgari.

11 of 100

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra in Dior Haute Couture and Chopard. Nick Jonas in Dior Men, Chopard, and Christian Louboutin.

12 of 100

Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Louis Vuitton.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 100

Sairose Ronan

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Gucci.

14 of 100

Lupita N'yongo

Getty Images

15 of 100

Bella Hadid

Theo Wargo/WireImage

in Moschino.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 100

Emily Blunt

Theo Wargo/WireImage

in Michael Kors and Sam Edelman.

17 of 100

Katie Holmes

John Shearer/Getty Images

18 of 100

Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 100

Cardi B

John Shearer/Getty Images

20 of 100

Gal Gadot

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Givenchy.

21 of 100

Cara Delevingne

John Shearer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 100

Gigi Hadid

Getty Images

23 of 100

Kris Jenner

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Tommy Hilfiger.

24 of 100

Nicki Minaj

Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 100

Kacey Musgraves

John Shearer/Getty Images for THR

in Moschino.

26 of 100

Serena Williams

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Versace, de Grisogono jewelry, and Off-White x Nike sneakers.

27 of 100

Elle Fanning

Mike Coppola/MG19/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Miu Miu.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

28 of 100

Gwen Stefani, Jeremy Scott

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Gwen Stefani in Moschino, Effy jewelry, and Christian Louboutin.

29 of 100

Gabrielle Union

Getty Images

30 of 100

Emily Ratajkowski

Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

31 of 100

Solange

Getty Images

32 of 100

Gwyneth Paltrow

Getty Images

33 of 100

Kristen Stewart

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

in Chanel.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

34 of 100

Demi Moore

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

35 of 100

Dakota Johnson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

36 of 100

Zoe Kravitz

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

37 of 100

Bette Midler

Getty Images

38 of 100

Kerry Washington

Getty Images

39 of 100

Mindy Kaling

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Moschino, David Webb jewelry, and Casadei heels.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

40 of 100

Emma Stone

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Louis Vuitton.

41 of 100

Lily Aldridge

Getty Images

42 of 100

Donatella Versace

Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 100

Ashley Graham

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Dapper Dan x Gucci in Amwaj, Hueb, and Brumani﻿ jewelry.

44 of 100

Alicia Keys

Getty Images

45 of 100

Ciara

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Dundas.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

46 of 100

Penelope Cruz

John Shearer/Getty Images

47 of 100

Regina King

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Lark & Berry.

48 of 100

Florence Welch

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Gucci.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 100

Hailee Steinfeld

Getty Images

50 of 100

Tracee Ellis Ross

Getty Images

51 of 100

Met Gala 2019

John Shearer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 100

Tiffany Haddish

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Michael Kors and Butani, Djula, and Hueb﻿ jewelry.

53 of 100

Gisele Bundchen

Getty Images

in Dior Haute Couture.

54 of 100

Met Gala 2019

Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

55 of 100

Hailey Bieber

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Alexander Wang.

56 of 100

Rachel Brosnahan

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Erdem and Alison Lou and Selim Mouzannar jewelry.

57 of 100

Nina Dobrev

John Shearer/Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

58 of 100

Sienna Miller

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Giuseppe Zanotti.

59 of 100

Salma Hayek

Getty Images

60 of 100

Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 100

Harry Styles

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Gucci

62 of 100

Zoe Saldana

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Michael Kors.

63 of 100

Laverne Cox

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Christian Siriano gown and Anabela Chan and Le Vian jewelry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

64 of 100

Dua Lipa

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Versace.

65 of 100

Regina Hall

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in a Dapper Dan x Gucci gown and EFFY Jewelry and Sara Weinstock jewelry.

66 of 100

Karlie Kloss

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in Dapper Dan x Gucci.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

67 of 100

Ezra Miller

Getty Images

68 of 100

RuPaul

Getty Images

69 of 100

Jennifer Connelly

Getty Images
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

70 of 100

Awkwafina

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in an Altuzarra gown and Bulgari.

71 of 100

Charli XCX

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Jimmy Choo heels.

72 of 100

Carey Mulligan

Theo Wargo/WireImage

in Prada.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

73 of 100

Constance Wu

Getty Images

74 of 100

Alicia Vikander

Getty Images

75 of 100

Yara Shahidi

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in Prada and David Webb jewelry.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

76 of 100

Natasha Lyonne

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

in David Webb jewelry.

77 of 100

Ruth Wilson

Theo Wargo/WireImage

78 of 100

Billy Porter

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

in The Blonds.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

79 of 100

Chloe Moretz

Getty Images

80 of 100

Winnie Harlow

Getty Images

81 of 100

Alexa Chung

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

in Alexa Chung.

Advertisement
Advertisement