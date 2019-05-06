See Every Outrageous Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Met Gala

It’s the first Monday of May and you know what that means: The Met Gala is upon us.

Anna Wintour has made her list, checked it twice, and now, the who’s who of fashion and film are getting ready to descend upon the Metropolitan Museum’s famed steps for the fashion industry's biggest night of the year.

This year’s theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", lends itself to bigger, bolder, and more over-the-top fashions than perhaps have ever graced the infamous Met steps — it’s truly a “more is more” situation.

