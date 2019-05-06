See Every Outrageous Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Met Gala
It’s the first Monday of May and you know what that means: The Met Gala is upon us.
Anna Wintour has made her list, checked it twice, and now, the who’s who of fashion and film are getting ready to descend upon the Metropolitan Museum’s famed steps for the fashion industry's biggest night of the year.
This year’s theme, "Camp: Notes on Fashion", lends itself to bigger, bolder, and more over-the-top fashions than perhaps have ever graced the infamous Met steps — it’s truly a “more is more” situation.
Click through to see all the crazy looks from the red carpet, as well as who nailed the theme (and who didn't).
Lady Gaga
in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co.
Lady Gaga
in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Lady Gaga
in Brandon Maxwell and Linda Farrow sunglasses.
Lady Gaga
in Brandon Maxwell and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.
Jennifer Lopez
in Versace.
Katy Perry
in Moschino.
Celine Dion
in Oscar de la Renta and Chloe Gosselin.
Kim Kardashian Met Gala
in Mugler.
Kendall and Kylie Jenner
in Versace.
Miley Cyrus, Liam Hemsworth
Miley Cyrus in Saint Laurent and Bulgari.
Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra in Dior Haute Couture and Chopard. Nick Jonas in Dior Men, Chopard, and Christian Louboutin.
Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner
in Louis Vuitton.
Sairose Ronan
in Gucci.
Lupita N'yongo
Bella Hadid
in Moschino.
Emily Blunt
in Michael Kors and Sam Edelman.
Katie Holmes
Mary Kate and Ashley Olsen
Cardi B
Gal Gadot
in Givenchy.
Cara Delevingne
Gigi Hadid
Kris Jenner
in Tommy Hilfiger.
Nicki Minaj
Kacey Musgraves
in Moschino.
Serena Williams
in Versace, de Grisogono jewelry, and Off-White x Nike sneakers.
Elle Fanning
in Miu Miu.
Gwen Stefani, Jeremy Scott
Gwen Stefani in Moschino, Effy jewelry, and Christian Louboutin.
Gabrielle Union
Emily Ratajkowski
Solange
Gwyneth Paltrow
Kristen Stewart
in Chanel.
Demi Moore
Dakota Johnson
Zoe Kravitz
Bette Midler
Kerry Washington
Mindy Kaling
in Moschino, David Webb jewelry, and Casadei heels.
Emma Stone
in Louis Vuitton.
Lily Aldridge
Donatella Versace
Ashley Graham
in Dapper Dan x Gucci in Amwaj, Hueb, and Brumani jewelry.
Alicia Keys
Ciara
in Dundas.
Penelope Cruz
Regina King
in Lark & Berry.
Florence Welch
in Gucci.
Hailee Steinfeld
Tracee Ellis Ross
Met Gala 2019
Tiffany Haddish
in Michael Kors and Butani, Djula, and Hueb jewelry.
Gisele Bundchen
in Dior Haute Couture.
Met Gala 2019
Hailey Bieber
in Alexander Wang.
Rachel Brosnahan
in Erdem and Alison Lou and Selim Mouzannar jewelry.
Nina Dobrev
Sienna Miller
in Giuseppe Zanotti.
Salma Hayek
Lena Dunham, Jemima Kirke
Harry Styles
in Gucci
Zoe Saldana
in Michael Kors.
Laverne Cox
in Christian Siriano gown and Anabela Chan and Le Vian jewelry.
Dua Lipa
in Versace.
Regina Hall
in a Dapper Dan x Gucci gown and EFFY Jewelry and Sara Weinstock jewelry.
Karlie Kloss
in Dapper Dan x Gucci.
Ezra Miller
RuPaul
Jennifer Connelly
Awkwafina
in an Altuzarra gown and Bulgari.
Charli XCX
in a Jean Paul Gaultier gown and Jimmy Choo heels.
Carey Mulligan
in Prada.
Constance Wu
Alicia Vikander
Yara Shahidi
in Prada and David Webb jewelry.
Natasha Lyonne
in David Webb jewelry.
Ruth Wilson
Billy Porter
in The Blonds.
Chloe Moretz
Winnie Harlow
Alexa Chung
in Alexa Chung.