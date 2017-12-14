The 20 Biggest Fashion and Beauty Trends for 2018, According to Pinterest 

Pinterest helps people plan: what to buy, where to go, and how to bake the most beautiful pastel desserts in jars. And yesterday, Pinterest released it's fourth annual Pinterest 100, detailing their predictions for next year's most popular trends based on what pinners are saving on their boards for the future.

According to the results, people will be looking to travel to desert destinations like Morocco, Dubai, and the Atacama Desert in Chile (with saves for “desert travel” having hiked 125 percent this year). They'll be obsessing over diet-friendly food options like air fryers, which use hot air instead of oil to crisp food (saves for “air fryer” were up a whopping 1809 percent), and "souping," which means eating puréed soups to reset your diet (saves for “souping” jumped 306 percent).

But where Pinterest is an even more exciting predictor is in the realms of beauty and fashion. Accoridng to their top 20 predictions, it looks like people will be clinging to logos (like this Tommy Jeans ‘90s Cropped Rugby Shirt from Urban Outfitters for $79) and searching for the perfect foundation shade.

Scroll down to see what else is on tap for 2018 and get a head start on your shopping lists and regimens.

1. Statement Earrings

Saves for “structured statement earrings” rose 947 percent. Shop It: Hint of Gold Double Hoop Earrings, $15; macys.com

2. Berets All Day

Saves for “berets” are up 269 percent. Shop It: Halogen Wool Blend Beret, $29; nordstrom.com

3. Cleansing Oils

Saves for “cleansing oil” saw a 555-percent spike. Shop It: Sephora Collection Supreme Cleansing Oil, $15; sephora.com

4. Embellished Shoes

Saves for “embellished shoes” climbed 222 percent. Shop It: Sole Society Casper Loafer, $90; nordstrom.com

5. Wide-leg Pants

Saves for “wide leg” were up 213 percent. Shop It: Amelie Pleated Waist Wide Leg Culottes, $38; boohoo.com

6. Lip Tints

Saves for “lip tint” jumped 414 percent. Shop It: Glossier Balm Dotcom, $12; glossier.com.

7. Logo-Mania

Saves for “logos?" +203 percent. Shop It: Tommy Jeans '90s Logo Shirt, $50; bloomingdales.com

8. The Year to Find Your Perfect Shade

Saves for "complexion matching?" Up 378 percent. Shop It: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $34; sephora.com

9. Derma Rollers

Saves for “derma roller” got a 345-percent boost. Shop It: White Lotus Jade Roller, $50; amazon.com

10. Side Slit Action

Saves for “side slits” rose 147 percent. Shop It: Calso Side Slit Cowl Neck Tunic, $69; nordstrom.com

11. Old-school Denim

Saves for “100% cotton denim" saw a 115 percent hike. Shop It: Topshop Mom Jeans, $70; nordstrom.com

12. Sleek and Wavy Hair

Saves for “slicked back” and “wavy” are up 166 percent. Shop It: T3 Twirl Convertible Iron, $185; nordstrom.com

13. Patent Perfect

Saves for “lucite” and “patent leather” jumped 110 percent. Shop It: ASOS Kindy Point Over the Knee Boot, $95; asos.com

14. Larger-Than-Life Lashes

Searches for “lashes” rose 152 percent. Shop It: RevitaLash V'Lumine Lash Serum, $85; nordstrom.com

15. Geo-nails

Searches for “geometric nails” climbed 83 percent. Shop It: Geometric Nail Art Set, $8; amazon.com

16. Long Layers

Saves for “long layered clothing” spiked by 102 percent. Shop It: Anthropologie Paisley Kimono, $98; anthropologie.com

17. Kits Are King

Saves for “makeup kit” are up 147 percent. Shop It: Sephora Favorites Glow For It, $40; sephora.com

18. Sheer Socks

Saves for “sheer socks” jumped 72 percent. Shop It: ASOS Mesh Rouched Socks, $10; asos.com VIDEO: 5 Sparkly Clothing Pieces for New Year's Eve

19. Extreme Hair Lengths

Saves for “long hair” and “pixie” increased by 130 percent. Shop It: Equinox Professional Shears, $13; amazon.com

20. Bright Shadows

Searches for “bright eyeshadow” got a 63-percent boost. Shop It: Nars Single Eye Shadow, $26; sephora.com