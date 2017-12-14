The 20 Biggest Fashion and Beauty Trends for 2018, According to Pinterest 

Pinterest helps people plan: what to buy, where to go, and how to bake the most beautiful pastel desserts in jars. And yesterday, Pinterest released it's fourth annual Pinterest 100, detailing their predictions for next year's most popular trends based on what pinners are saving on their boards for the future.
According to the results, people will be looking to travel to desert destinations like Morocco, Dubai, and the Atacama Desert in Chile (with saves for “desert travel” having hiked 125 percent this year). They'll be obsessing over diet-friendly food options like air fryers, which use hot air instead of oil to crisp food (saves for “air fryer” were up a whopping 1809 percent), and "souping," which means eating puréed soups to reset your diet (saves for “souping” jumped 306 percent).
But where Pinterest is an even more exciting predictor is in the realms of beauty and fashion. Accoridng to their top 20 predictions, it looks like people will be clinging to logos (like this Tommy Jeans ‘90s Cropped Rugby Shirt from Urban Outfitters for $79) and searching for the perfect foundation shade.
Scroll down to see what else is on tap for 2018 and get a head start on your shopping lists and regimens.
1. Statement Earrings
Saves for “structured statement earrings” rose 947 percent. Shop It: Hint of Gold Double Hoop Earrings, $15; macys.com
2. Berets All Day
Saves for “berets” are up 269 percent. Shop It: Halogen Wool Blend Beret, $29; nordstrom.com
3. Cleansing Oils
Saves for “cleansing oil” saw a 555-percent spike. Shop It: Sephora Collection Supreme Cleansing Oil, $15; sephora.com
4. Embellished Shoes
Saves for “embellished shoes” climbed 222 percent. Shop It: Sole Society Casper Loafer, $90; nordstrom.com
5. Wide-leg Pants
Saves for “wide leg” were up 213 percent. Shop It: Amelie Pleated Waist Wide Leg Culottes, $38; boohoo.com
6. Lip Tints
Saves for “lip tint” jumped 414 percent. Shop It: Glossier Balm Dotcom, $12; glossier.com.
7. Logo-Mania
Saves for “logos?" +203 percent. Shop It: Tommy Jeans '90s Logo Shirt, $50; bloomingdales.com
8. The Year to Find Your Perfect Shade
Saves for "complexion matching?" Up 378 percent. Shop It: Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Pro Filt'r Soft Matte Longwear Foundation, $34; sephora.com
9. Derma Rollers
Saves for “derma roller” got a 345-percent boost. Shop It: White Lotus Jade Roller, $50; amazon.com
10. Side Slit Action
Saves for “side slits” rose 147 percent. Shop It: Calso Side Slit Cowl Neck Tunic, $69; nordstrom.com
11. Old-school Denim
Saves for “100% cotton denim" saw a 115 percent hike. Shop It: Topshop Mom Jeans, $70; nordstrom.com
12. Sleek and Wavy Hair
Saves for “slicked back” and “wavy” are up 166 percent. Shop It: T3 Twirl Convertible Iron, $185; nordstrom.com
13. Patent Perfect
Saves for “lucite” and “patent leather” jumped 110 percent. Shop It: ASOS Kindy Point Over the Knee Boot, $95; asos.com
14. Larger-Than-Life Lashes
Searches for “lashes” rose 152 percent. Shop It: RevitaLash V'Lumine Lash Serum, $85; nordstrom.com
15. Geo-nails
Searches for “geometric nails” climbed 83 percent. Shop It: Geometric Nail Art Set, $8; amazon.com
16. Long Layers
Saves for “long layered clothing” spiked by 102 percent. Shop It: Anthropologie Paisley Kimono, $98; anthropologie.com
17. Kits Are King
Saves for “makeup kit” are up 147 percent. Shop It: Sephora Favorites Glow For It, $40; sephora.com
18. Sheer Socks
Saves for "sheer socks" jumped 72 percent. Shop It: ASOS Mesh Rouched Socks, $10; asos.com
19. Extreme Hair Lengths
Saves for “long hair” and “pixie” increased by 130 percent. Shop It: Equinox Professional Shears, $13; amazon.com
20. Bright Shadows
Searches for “bright eyeshadow” got a 63-percent boost. Shop It: Nars Single Eye Shadow, $26; sephora.com