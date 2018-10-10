The 50 Best-Dressed Women of 2018

We all know that a timeless sense of style is not just about what you wear, but how you wear it. And this year, Hollywood’s most outrageously elegantly originals certainly dressed the part. From Jennifer Lopez and her near constant rotation of shock and awe street style to Zendaya's elegance, we’re counting down the 50 stars that turned their #OOTDs into an art form — and stealing their style secrets along the way.
“The key to a memorable look? A great fit,” says Diane Kruger, who lands on our list for her beautiful, boundary-pushing dresses like the voluminous floral Valentino number that she wore to the German Film Awards. “I’m never unsure about an outfit once I made my final decision. If it’s altered to perfection, I always feel strong and beautiful.”
For Sarah Paulson, who thrilled throughout awards season and the Ocean’s 8 red-carpet tour with a range of neon gowns by Marc Jacobs, Prada, and Valentino, it's all about keeping it effortless. “My style mantra is ‘non-obvious dressing for the win,’” she says. “When you are trying too hard to make a mark, it doesn’t feel as authentic. Style should be dictated by your mood — it’s a way of expressing yourself without words.”
Actress and up-and-coming fashion star Lily Collins puts her fashion strategy simply: “As long as you wear something with confidence, it will always be in style.” Well said.
Keep scrolling to see our complete list of the 50 best-dressed stars of 2018. For more stories like this, pick up the November issue of InStyle, available on newsstands, on Amazon, and for digital download Oct. 12.
1. Jennifer Lopez
Whether she’s redefining couples-style goals with A-Rod or turning heads in yet another jaw-dropping Versace gown, one thing’s for sure: Jenny from the block (seen above in Gucci) has never looked better.
2. Cate Blanchett
Sophisticated and avant-garde, Blanchett (in Missoni) is right at home in velvet, feathers, sequins, and pretty much anything else she throws on. Let’s just say we wouldn’t want to follow her on the step and repeat.
3. Zoë Kravitz
Daytime pastels, peekaboo cropped tops ... It’s hard to predict what fashion’s resident cool girl will try next — and that’s just how she likes it. “Her style is very connected to her mood,” says stylist Andrew Mukamal of the star in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.
4. Zendaya
When it comes to sartorial choices, Zendaya (in Dice Kayek Couture) always goes with her gut. “She loves looks that feel light,” says stylist Law Roach. “When she puts something on and we have an aha moment, that’s when we know it’s a winner.”
5. Rihanna
Forget the slinky dresses. Now that RiRi’s a power player in the fashion and beauty worlds, she’s dressing like a boss. Her daily uniform of oversize jackets and joggers (by Vetements and Off-White C/O Virgil Abloh) is both badass and entirely original.
6. Sarah Paulson
Of all the boldly colored gowns Paulson wore this year, one shone brighter than the rest for the star. “My neon green Prada (above) was extraordinary,” she says. “I felt like an extra-terrestrial in couture.”
7. Kristen Stewart
Stewart does Coco proud when she leaves the heels at home and brings her rebellious tomboy spirit to Chanel’s latest offerings.
8. Charlize Theron
In Givenchy.
9. Liya Kebede
In Sonia Rykiel.
10. Nicole Kidman
In Givenchy.
11. Yara Shahidi
In Ralph Lauren Collection.
12. Millie Bobby Brown
In Calvin Klein By Appointment.
13. Kerry Washington
In Atelier Versace.
14. Margot Robbie
In Louis Vuitton.
15. Ruth Negga
In Michael Kors Collection.
16. Tracee Ellis Ross
In Christopher Kane.
17. Laura Harrier
In Sies Marjan.
18. Jane Fonda
In Brandon Maxwell.
19. Madeline Brewer
In a Giorgio Armani suit.
20. Constance Wu
In Ralph & Russo Couture.
21. Lily Collins
In Miu Miu.
22. Priyanka Chopra
In Dion Lee.
23. Whoopi Goldberg
In Christian Siriano.
24. Elle Fanning
In Valentino Haute Couture.
25. Judith Light
In Gucci.
26. Brie Larson
In Scotch & Soda.
27. Gemma Chan
In Oscar de la Renta.
28. Carolyn Murphy
In Gabriela Hearst.
29. Janelle Monáe
In Nicolas Jebran.
30. Naomi Campbell
In Calvin Klein 205W39NYC
31. Michelle Monaghan
In Reem Acra.
32. Emily Ratajkowski
In a white suit.
33. Naomi Watts
In Dolce & Gabbana.
34. Naomie Harris
In Roksanda.
35. Reese Witherspoon
In Draper James.
36. Ciara
In Tom Ford.
37. Lupita Nyong'o
In Atelier Versace.
38. Emma Stone
In Louis Vuitton.
39. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
In Christopher Kane.
40. Thandie Newton
In Osman.
41. Tessa Thompson
In Dior.
42. Christy Turlington Burns
In H&M Conscious Exclusive.
43. Diane Kruger
In Valentino.
44. Christine Baranski
In Gabriela Hearst.
45. Emma Watson
In Ralph Lauren Collection.
46. Danai Gurira
In Jean-Louis Sabaji.
47. Gwyneth Paltrow
In Retrofete.
48. Gabrielle Union
In Prada.
49. Nicki Minaj
In Balmain.
50. Greta Gerwig
In Gucci.