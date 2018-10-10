The 50 Best-Dressed Women of 2018

We all know that a timeless sense of style is not just about what you wear, but how you wear it. And this year, Hollywood’s most outrageously elegantly originals certainly dressed the part. From Jennifer Lopez and her near constant rotation of shock and awe street style to Zendaya's elegance, we’re counting down the 50 stars that turned their #OOTDs into an art form — and stealing their style secrets along the way.

“The key to a memorable look? A great fit,” says Diane Kruger, who lands on our list for her beautiful, boundary-pushing dresses like the voluminous floral Valentino number that she wore to the German Film Awards. “I’m never unsure about an outfit once I made my final decision. If it’s altered to perfection, I always feel strong and beautiful.”

For Sarah Paulson, who thrilled throughout awards season and the Ocean’s 8 red-carpet tour with a range of neon gowns by Marc Jacobs, Prada, and Valentino, it's all about keeping it effortless. “My style mantra is ‘non-obvious dressing for the win,’” she says. “When you are trying too hard to make a mark, it doesn’t feel as authentic. Style should be dictated by your mood — it’s a way of expressing yourself without words.”

Actress and up-and-coming fashion star Lily Collins puts her fashion strategy simply: “As long as you wear something with confidence, it will always be in style.” Well said.

1. Jennifer Lopez

Felipe Ramales / SplashNews.com

Whether she’s redefining couples-style goals with A-Rod or turning heads in yet another jaw-dropping Versace gown, one thing’s for sure: Jenny from the block (seen above in Gucci) has never looked better.

2. Cate Blanchett

ANGELA WEISS/Getty Images

Sophisticated and avant-garde, Blanchett (in Missoni) is right at home in velvet, feathers, sequins, and pretty much anything else she throws on. Let’s just say we wouldn’t want to follow her on the step and repeat.

3. Zoë Kravitz

Swan Gallet/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Daytime pastels, peekaboo cropped tops ... It’s hard to predict what fashion’s resident cool girl will try next — and that’s just how she likes it. “Her style is very connected to her mood,” says stylist Andrew Mukamal of the star in Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello.

4. Zendaya

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

When it comes to sartorial choices, Zendaya (in Dice Kayek Couture) always goes with her gut. “She loves looks that feel light,” says stylist Law Roach. “When she puts something on and we have an aha moment, that’s when we know it’s a winner.”

5. Rihanna

SplashNews.com

Forget the slinky dresses. Now that RiRi’s a power player in the fashion and beauty worlds, she’s dressing like a boss. Her daily uniform of oversize jackets and joggers (by Vetements and Off-White C/O Virgil Abloh) is both badass and entirely original.

6. Sarah Paulson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Of all the boldly colored gowns Paulson wore this year, one shone brighter than the rest for the star. “My neon green Prada (above) was extraordinary,” she says. “I felt like an extra-terrestrial in couture.”

7. Kristen Stewart

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Stewart does Coco proud when she leaves the heels at home and brings her rebellious tomboy spirit to Chanel’s latest offerings.

8. Charlize Theron

PG/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

9. Liya Kebede

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images

In Sonia Rykiel.

10. Nicole Kidman

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Givenchy.

11. Yara Shahidi

Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

In Ralph Lauren Collection.

12. Millie Bobby Brown

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein By Appointment.

13. Kerry Washington

Larry Busacca/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace.

14. Margot Robbie

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

15. Ruth Negga

James Devaney/Getty Images

In Michael Kors Collection.

16. Tracee Ellis Ross

Courtesy Tracee Ellis Ross

In Christopher Kane.

17. Laura Harrier

Jared Siskin/Getty Images

In Sies Marjan.

18. Jane Fonda

VALERIE MACON/Getty Images

In Brandon Maxwell.

19. Madeline Brewer

Rachel Murray/Getty Images

In a Giorgio Armani suit.

20. Constance Wu

Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

In Ralph & Russo Couture.

21. Lily Collins

Marc Piasecki/Getty Images

In Miu Miu.

22. Priyanka Chopra

Lee/Stewart/Gotham/Getty Images

In Dion Lee.

23. Whoopi Goldberg

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Christian Siriano.

24. Elle Fanning

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Getty Images

In Valentino Haute Couture.

25. Judith Light

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

In Gucci.

26. Brie Larson

brielarson/Instagram

In Scotch & Soda.

27. Gemma Chan

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

In Oscar de la Renta.

28. Carolyn Murphy

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst.

29. Janelle Monáe

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

In Nicolas Jebran.

30. Naomi Campbell

Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images

In Calvin Klein 205W39NYC

31. Michelle Monaghan

George Pimentel/Getty Images

In Reem Acra.

32. Emily Ratajkowski

emrata/Instagram

In a white suit.

33. Naomi Watts

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

In Dolce & Gabbana.

34. Naomie Harris

David M. Benett/Getty Images

In Roksanda.

35. Reese Witherspoon

BG004/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images

In Draper James.

36. Ciara

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Tom Ford.

37. Lupita Nyong'o

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In Atelier Versace.

38. Emma Stone

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

In Louis Vuitton.

39. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

In Christopher Kane.

40. Thandie Newton

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

In Osman.

41. Tessa Thompson

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images

In Dior.

42. Christy Turlington Burns

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

In H&M Conscious Exclusive.

43. Diane Kruger

Franziska Krug/Getty Images

In Valentino.

44. Christine Baranski

Neil Mockford/Getty Images

In Gabriela Hearst.

45. Emma Watson

Chris Allerton/REX/Shutterstock

In Ralph Lauren Collection.

46. Danai Gurira

Karwai Tang/Getty Images

In Jean-Louis Sabaji.

47. Gwyneth Paltrow

Greg Doherty/Getty Images

In Retrofete.

48. Gabrielle Union

Sean Zanni/Getty Images

In Prada.

49. Nicki Minaj

Gotham/Getty Images

In Balmain.

50. Greta Gerwig

Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

In Gucci.