See the Sexiest Fashion Trend of the 2016 MTV VMAs

After a summer of no bras, Hollywood's ongoing obsession with all things sheer has returned on the red carpet at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, and with it, the black bra. Of course there were a few non-conforming outliers, like Queen Bey who looked like royalty in her sheer winged Francesco Scognamiglio creation or Halsey who #freedthenip in her beaded jumpsuit, but for the most part, it was the black bra that reigned supreme. And so we give you, the #BlackBraWatch.

First up, Ashley Graham, who embraced her glorious curves in a custom exquisitely beaded see-through Naeem Khan gown that revealed a balconette bra and high-waist briefs underneath. The finishing touches? Vita Fede jewelry and Stuart Weitzman sandals. "I wanted to show off my body but make sure it was red carpet appropriate," she told InStyle. "I love showing off my body in lingerie, so why not?" Next—Hailey Baldwin, who dressed for NYC's heat in a transparent black Georges Chakra Couture jumpsuit that featured beaded feathers and scanty black separates beneath, complete with Lorraine Schwartz jewels and Giuseppe Zanotti sandals. To round out this trio, Rita Ora went for a black lace Marc Jacobs gown that was, if we had to guess, at five percent opacity. A moto jacket, a dainty bralette, and striped loungewear shorts offered just enough coverage to keep her look from crossing into X-rated territory.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty

VIDEO: MTV Video Music Awards 2016 Red Carpet Fashion

OK, so Amber Rose didn't wear sheer, but with her black bra on full display, we'd be remiss if we didn't include her. She went for a sleek double-breasted blazer and wide-leg pants, but then countered the menswear look with, well, her black lace bra. And finally, Ally Brooke, one-fifth of the Fifth Harmony group, slipped into a netted gown that she styled out with nothing except for black lingerie and a waist-cinching corset.

Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

--With reporting by Claire Stern