The Ab-Baring Trend from the 2016 MTV VMAs That Make Us Want to Do Crunches

We're stating the obvious here, but the first choice for any red carpet event is more often than not a dress. And for an awards show, it's usually a gown. But at Sunday's 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, these mavericks eschewed fashion traditions and went with—gasp—pants. Instead of a sexy take on menswear or some reinterpretation of a suit, Ariana Grande, Joan Smalls, and Stella Maxwell took this opportunity to bare their enviable abs with wide-leg pants and crop tops. Wait, does this mean crop tops are back as a red carpet fashion trend? But we digress.

Grande went for a '90s look, with the help of Alexander Wang—she wore a custom design featuring an off-shoulder gathered lace bandeau with wide-leg tuxedo pants, complete with a choker and her signature pony. Smalls, of course, showed off her supermodel figure in separates by buzzy label Off-White c/o Virgil Abloh, which included a sexy leather halter bustier and zip-up wide-leg tuxedo pants. And finally, to round out the ensemble, model Maxwell piled on the drama with dizzying prints, courtesy of her colorful Moschino crop top and matching flared pants.