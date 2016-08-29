Our Favorite Onstage Looks from the 2016 MTV VMA Performances

As the night's unofficial emcees Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele astutely noted, viewers of Sunday's 2016 MTV Video Music Awards all watched an extended Rihanna concert, featuring the VMAs. They had a point—BadGalRiRi performed a whopping total of four sets, which, if anyone was counting, was three more than any other artist. Not that we're complaining. It just meant we got to see more of Rihanna's badass outfits, from cotton candy-pink Hood by Air "Cookie Ringer" T-shirt bodysuit to booty-baring outfits with waist-high Manolo Blahnik boots.

Of course, she wasn't the only one who delivered unforgettable fashion moments on the stage. Beyonce set the stage on fire, both literally and figuratively. She sped through her Lemonade album, touching on all the hits in two looks—a white gown with a fur cape and wide-brim hat and a feathery black lace (very Bey) bodysuit. And we can't forget about Britney Spears's return to the VMA stage nine years after her last performance. For the occasion, she went all out with a blinding bright yellow bodysuit with racy cutouts along the side. But enough talk—let's get to the good stuff. Scroll through to see all of our favorite onstage looks from the 2016 MTV VMAs.