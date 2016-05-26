Our A-to-Z Guide to the Fashion and Beauty Sales You Must Shop This Memorial Day Weekend

Put your Memorial Day packing on hold and grab your wallet! This holiday weekend, there are all kinds of amazing retailers and designers offering even better sales. Ahead, our A-to-Z sale guide for deals you must scoop up before your weekend getaway, as well as exclusive discount codes to help you save even more. Ready to snag the best swimsuits, shoulder-baring tops, skincare products, and statement skirts you'll need all summer long? And, go!

Ann Taylor, anntaylor.com

50% off all full-price styles with code "SUMMER50" through May 31

ASOS, asos.com

20% off all full-price items with code "HISUMMER" through May 31

Banana Republic, bananarepublic.com

40% off your purchase with code "BRTAKE40" through May 30

Bandier, bandier.com

15% off summer must-haves with code "MEMORIAL15" through May 27

bareMinerals, bareescentuals.com

Additional 30% off the last chance category through May 30

Barneys, barneys.com

40% off select clothing, accessories and shoes for women, men and kids, along with styles for the home; complimentary shipping & returns on all U.S. orders; through June 9

Barneys Warehouse, barneyswarehouse.com

Up to an extra 60% off select clothing, shoes and accessories sitewide, plus recieve complimentary shipping on all U.S. orders through May 31

Bloomingdale's, bloomingdales.com

Extra 20% off select sales and clearance items with code "BROWNBAG" through May 30

Calypso St. Barth, calypsostbarth.com

50% off sale styles through May 30

Chico’s, chicos.com

50% off already reduced styles through June 5

Club Monaco, clubmonaco.com

30% off sale and clearance items both in-store and online with code "WARMER" through May 30

Colorscience, colorscience.com

Save $10 off the Sunforgettable Mineral Sunscreen Brush SPF 30 with code "MIMIBAG" through May 31

Elizabeth Arden, elizabetharden.com

Free shipping plus the new Elizabeth Arden Grand Entrance Mascara + 7 More Favorites with any order over $49 with code "MIMIBAG" through May 31

Eloquii, eloquii.com

40% off site-wide with code "OUTOFOFFICE" through May 30

Forever21, forever21.com

Extra 30% off sale items and free shipping on purchases over $30 through May 30, plus a one-day special of free shipping of all purchases made on May 30

For Love & Lemons, forloveandlemons.com

30% off spring and previous seasons (summer and specialty items are not included) with promo code "XTRA30" through May 30

French Connection, frenchconnection.com

30% off the entire site, plus free shipping with code "FC30MR" through May 31

Gilt, gilt.com

Designer accessories up to 80% off starting at noon EST on May 28

Guess, guess.com

Addition 50% off sale items, plus 40% off select summer styles, through May 30

H&M, hm.com

Sales from $5 in-store and online, where customers can save up to 60% off 1,000+ styles through May 30; plus for one day only (May 30) score an additional 30% off any full-price purchase of $100+ on hm.com

Hunter, hunterboots.com

Up to 40% off select styles and during Memorial Day Weekend, spend $150 or more to receive a free Rubber Boot Buffer

J. Crew Factory, factory.jcrew.com

50% off sitewide through May 31

Joe Fresh, joefresh.com

25% off site-wide through May 30

Kaelen, kaelennyc.com

25% sitewide

Keds, keds.com

20% off all sale shoes and accessories with code "EXTRA20," plus take 10% off orders $100 or more with code "SUMMER10," both through May 31

Kenneth Cole, kennethcole.com

30% off sitewide and up to 60% off sale items through May 30

Kris Nations, krisnations.com

25% off sitewide with the promo code "Memorial25" plus free shipping with orders $50 or more through May 30

Likely, likely.com

20% - 40% off select styles through May 30

L.L. Bean, llbean.com

Save 10% on your entire order, plus enjoy free shipping and 100% guarantee through May 31

Lord & Taylor, lordandtaylor.com

20% almost everything with code "MEMORIAL" through May 30, plus receive a four-piece gift with a $85 Kiehl’s Since 1851 purchase through May 31

Macy’s, macys.com

Extra 20% off, plus free shipping, with code "MEMDAY" through May 30

Madewell, madewell.com

Extra 20% off all sale styles with code "META20" through June 1

Maje, maje.com

25% off storewide on full-priced and markdown items through May 30

MANGO, mango.com

Up to 50% off selected items through May 29

Marciano, guessbymarciano.com

Additional 50% off sale items through May 30

Marigot, marigotcollection.com

20% off sale section, with the addition of pieces from the Fall/Winter 2015 collection (excluding the black and grey Maya Checks) with code "MDAY20" through May 30; plus an online sample sale with 60% off sale styles from June 3 through June 6

MatchesFashion.com, matchesfashion.com

Up to 50% off pieces from luxury labels including Acne, Fendi, Stella McCartney, Givenchy and Alexander McQueen while supplies last

Matisse Footwear, matissefootwear.com

Shop select Matisse and Coconuts by Matisse Spring’16 styles at 20% off through May 30

Melissa McCarthy Seven7, melissamccarthy.com

25% off sitewide, plus up to 70% off previous seasons through May 30

Michael Kors, michaelkors.com

Additional 25% off markdowns through May 31

Moda Operandi, modaoperandi.com

Up to 50% off top designers like Dolce & Gabbana, Oscar de la Renta and MSGM through May 30

Nasty Gal, nastygal.com

40% off all sale items through May 30

Neiman Marcus, neimanmarcus.com

Up to 40% off select categories through May 31

Nicole Miller, nicolemiller.com

25% off entire site with code "MDW25" through May 31

Nike, nike.com

Save up to 40% off original prices on select swim styles through May 30

Nordstrom, nordstrom.com

Half-yearly sale with markdowns online and store wide for men, women & kids through June 5

Philosophy, philosophy.com

With $40 purchase, receive Pure Graec and Living Grace Salt Scrub Duo ($40 value) through May 30

Ralph Lauren, ralphlauren.com

Extra 30% off with code "MEM30" through May 31

Rebecca Minkoff, rebeccaminkoff.com

Up to 50% off new sale styles through May 30

Rebecca Taylor, rebeccataylor.com

Extra 25% off sale with code "EXTRA25" through May 31

Revolve Clothing, revolve.com

Up to 50% off while supplies last

Sandro, sandro-paris.com

25% off storewide on full-priced and markdown items through May 30

Target, target.com

Women's swimwear starting at $14, plus 20% off all men and kids' swimwear

Tarte, tartecosmetics.com

20% off any order (excluding Grav3Y Girl product) with code "TARTEWKND" through May 30

Ted Baker London, tedbaker.com

Menswear and womenswear up to 40% off online and in-store through May 30

Timbuk2, timbuk2.com

Up to 35% almost everything through May 30

TOPSHOP, topshop.com

30% off selected lines through May 31

Uniqlo, uniqlo.com

Free shipping on all orders through May 30

Velvet by Graham and Spencer, velvet-tees.com

Spend $100/save $20, spend $200/save $50, or spend $500/save $150, all with code "LONGWEEKEND16" through May 30

Vince Camuto, vincecamuto.com

Extra 30% off sale and clearance items with code "SALE30" through May 30

ViX, vixpaulahermanny.com

Additional 30% off already reduced sale items with code "NEWBIKINI" through May 30

Wilt, wiltclothing.com

25% off the entire site with code "MEMORIALDAY25" only on May 30

White House Black Market, whitehouseblackmarket.com

Up to 40% off select styles through June 1