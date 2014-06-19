The Winners of the 2014 Independent Handbag Designer Awards Are …

Dyad Photography
Drumroll, please! The winners of the 8th Annual Independent Handbag Designer Awards were announced last night during a glam ceremony hosted by Handbag Designer 101 in New York City. Designers from all over the world accepted awards in seven different categories. The night's big winner, British designer John Edwards of Florian London, scored the prize for Best Handbag in Overall Style and Design plus InStyle’s Audience Fan Favorite award, with 77,000-plus votes on InStyle.com. “In England, this is what we call a double whammy,” says Edwards's wife, Tola Adeagbo, who accepted the award on his behalf.
Click to see all of the 2014 Independent Handbag Designer Awards winners, and visit thehandbagawards.com to learn about the prizes.
BEST HANDBAG IN OVERALL STYLE AND DESIGN AND InStyle.com Audience Fan Favorite
