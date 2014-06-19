The Winners of the 2014 Independent Handbag Designer Awards Are …

5 of 6 Dyad Photography

MOST SOCIALLY RESPONSIBLE HANDBAG

The Designer: Monica Frisbie

The Brand: Mondrina

Home Base: Sag Harbor, NY

How the Design is Socially Responsible: "We employ local artisans in Peru to manufacture our textiles and beadwork embellishments. Currently, we are working with male prisoners in Cusco where they weave custom textiles designed by us. There are many skilled artisans in prison in Cusco and they have no access to local markets to keep selling goods they produce once they are in prison. Employing the prisoner enables them not only to use their skills in a productive manner while serving time, but their family members earn fair price for the products they create."