Bridal Launches You'll Love: Wedding Sneakers, Fine Jewelry, and New Bridesmaids Accessories

It's not just long-lost relatives anymore—everyone wants to be a part of your Big Day. Designers especially want in on the action, expanding their collections to encompass more offerings for brides, bridesmaids, in-laws—you name it. For the anti-traditional, shoe designer Jeffrey Campbell added new designs to his existing bridal collaboration with Ashbury Skies with "Cold Feet by Jeffrey Campbell," which does away with conventional shoe styles and instead serves up edgy, no-fuss footwear like "I do" plated white high-top sneaks and silver cut-out wedges. Likewise, Monique Lhuillier, who launched engagement rings and wedding bands a year ago, widened the scope of her fine jewelry collection (sold exclusively at Blue Nile) to include earrings, bracelets and necklaces. "I can touch more women with this collection—it's not just for brides, but for bridesmaids, too," she said at her fall 2014 bridal presentation during Bridal Fashion Week. "My goal is to reach more women and sprinkle that specialness." In the same vein, jewelry retailer BaubleBar partnered up with wedding site Style Me Pretty and rolled out pretty add-ons for the entire bridal party. Click through to see all launches that are re-thinking the bridal landscape.

