"I always wear the same silhouettes: pencil skirts, T-shirts, cardigans. So this season I want to make some really special additions to my wardrobe."



My Fall Inspirations

1. "I'm so into Peter Pilotto's chic, slimming prints, like this one from his fall collection."

2. "I'm just a sucker for Mick Jagger's rock and roll attitude. This 1964 picture shows his softer side."

3. "I recently watched The Red Balloon. The way the balloon pops against the gray background is so beautiful."



-Wendy Wallace, market director