1 of 10 Imaxtree; Corbis; Dyad Photography; Perry Hagopian

Lashauna's $2,000 Budget

"I'm into plaid and 'lady with an edge' styles for fall. I also want basics that I can get a lot of milage out of."



My Fall Inspirations

1. "I got this idea to transition my summer wardrobe from the Etro runway: a dress over a turtleneck."

2. "That Extra Half an Inch by Victoria Beckham, is filled with fantastic tips on everything from under-garments to special-occasion items."

3. "I love how each New York City neighborhood has its own style. Just walking from Little Italy to Tribeca is a fashion show."



-Lashauna Williams, Credits Editor