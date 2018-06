1 of 12 Time Inc Digital Studio(2); iMaxTree; RexUSA

The $2,000 Budget

Mostly I dress in black. But I'm also really into white and rich, true red. I like a sleek, clean effect in clothing and accessories.



From top to bottom:

I can't get enough of the brightly colored fishing boats in Sicily and of the overall simplicity of the Italian way of life.



Lanvin was all about power dressing. The sharp shoulders are a throwback to the '80s, but in a way that's right for now.



The book Christian Louboutin made me smile when I opened it. He has such a playful way of looking at fashion.



-Leah Karp, Accessories Director