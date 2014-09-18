RocksMyWorld: 20 Years of Show-Stopping Red-Carpet Jewels

In this weekly feature, InStyle’s jewelry and watch editor Marion Fasel shares the inside scoop on the treasures that are on her radar. Look for it every Thursday on What’s Right Now, and follow Fasel on Instagram (@marionfasel) to see more gems that rock her world.

Countless carats of diamonds, rubies, emeralds and sapphires have sparkled on the red carpet since InStyle’s first issue 20 years ago. From the beginning we have reviewed it all with the stylists, stars, and jewelry designers. A look back in honor of the magazine’s big anniversary reveals—not too surprisingly—that the Oscars is the event where stars put on the biggest and brightest baubles. What was astonishing to recall was the variety of styles celebrities have worn over time and the number of jewelry trends launched at the Academy Awards.

We picked 20 of the best that stood out for their sparkle and originality—ranging from the $15 million Harry Winston necklace Charlize Theron wore this year (above, center) to the $38 Tarina Tarantino bracelet Cameron Diaz tossed on in 2002. See them all in our slideshow now!