20 Stylish Summer Dresses That We Love (And You Will Too!)

Courtesy Photo (3)
Andrea Cheng
Jun 26, 2013 @ 2:00 pm

The last thing you want to think about in the sweltering heat is the hassle of an uncomfortable outfit. Sundresses—a.k.a. The Summer Uniform—make getting ready a breeze. From maxis to minis in an eclectic range of pretty colors and prints, these flirty frocks are hot-weather wardrobe staples. The only problem? Picking which one to wear. Lucky for you, we’ve laid down the groundwork. Click to see our top 20 picks that you’ll want to live in all season long.

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Betsey Johnson

This citrus hue will make you anything but a wallflower.

$118; betseyjohnson.com.
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Joie

Sweeten up your look with this pleated floral number.

$374; joie.com.
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Alice + Olivia

The "grown-up" sundress features watercolor florals. Pair it with pumps for a more dressed-up occasion.

$396; net-a-porter.com.
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Florals and cut-outs: The right balance between refined and racy.

$76; topshop.com.
5 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Tibi

Cinch the drawstring at the waist to show off your silhouette.

$250; net-a-porter.com.
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Zara

The pretty print strapless maxi dress is perfect for the days when you want to cover up.

$60; zara.com.
7 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Parker

Speak to your bohemian side in a flowy multicolored silk print number.

$258; intermixonline.com.
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo

H&M

Stand out with an eye-popping yellow hue.

$18; hm.com.
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Thakoon

Gift yourself a cluster of blue roses.

$354; avenue32.com.
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

River Island

Meet the summer version of the LBD: the LWD. Team it with bright, bold bangles and strappies.

$56; riverisland.com.
11 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Joe Fresh

Try the color-block trend with this dress.

$39; joefresh.com.
12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Tucker

Zest up your wardrobe with this strappy lemon cami dress with bold red and pink flowers.

$295; farfetch.com.
13 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Diane von Furstenberg

Slip on this baby-blue leopard-print shift for instant comfort (and style).

$345; net-a-porter.com.
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Joie

Make a statement with this two-toned tank dress.

$248; joie.com.
15 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

Make friends with this tribal-inspired animal print.

$72; topshop.com.
16 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Zara

Parrots and palm trees? It has vacation printed all over it.

$40; zara.com.
17 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Babaton

Look picturesque in this kelly green garden-print shirtdress.

$130; aritzia.com.
18 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Parker

This flouncy design features a high-low hem.

$298; pre-order at intermixonline.com.
19 of 20 Courtesy Photo

H&M

Spotted! Take a walk on the wild side with this colorful giraffe-print halter dress.

$40; hm.com.
20 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Joe Fresh

Go bigger and bolder with this lime floral shift.

$29; joefresh.com.

