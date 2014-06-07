Dive In! The 20 Must-Have One-Piece Swimsuits of the Season

Courtesy (3)
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 07, 2014 @ 3:10 pm

It's back to classics. The all-American, one-piece swimsuit is trending in full force.

Here's what it has going for it: The silhouette is as sophisticated as it is stylish. It's also impossibly easy to wear, which is key to looking, and perhaps more importantly, feeling, comfortable. But the summer's assortment isn't your Baywatch red maillot. One-pieces are more versatile than you may think. Take for example the season's details like strategically placed prints, flattering ruching, illusion mesh and sexy zippers, all of which give the cut a refreshing update.

It has never been more posh to hit the beach a bit more covered up than usual, so click to shop the 20 hottest one-piece swimsuits of the season.

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Juicy Couture Sport

$92; bloomingdales.com
Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Mara Hoffman

$245; net-a-porter.com
3 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

T by Alexander Wang

$350; alexanderwang.com
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Kenzo

$285; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
5 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

La Blanca

$119; bloomingdales.com
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Princesse Tam Tam

$150; madewell.com
Advertisement
7 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Kamali Kulture

$74; shoplesnouvelles.com
Advertisement
8 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

OYE Swimwear

$350; oyeswimwear.com
Advertisement
9 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Heidi Klein

$275; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
10 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Adriana Degreas

$255; modaoperandi.com
Advertisement
11 of 20 TIme Inc Photo Studio

Suboo

$215; suboousa.com
Advertisement
12 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Carmen Marc Valvo

$127; bloomingdales.com
Advertisement
13 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Basta Surf

$195; piperlime.com
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Melissa Odabash

$226; odabash.com
Advertisement
15 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Miraclesuit

$158; miraclesuit.com
Advertisement
16 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Karla Colletto

$248; at Darien Sport Shop, 203-655-2575
Advertisement
17 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Norma Kamali

$350; normakamali.com
Advertisement
18 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Badgley Mischka Swimwear

$124; swimnsport.com
Advertisement
19 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Lands' End

$159; landsend.com
Advertisement
20 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Kore Swim

$256; korewear.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!