Dive In! The 20 Must-Have One-Piece Swimsuits of the Season

It's back to classics. The all-American, one-piece swimsuit is trending in full force.

Here's what it has going for it: The silhouette is as sophisticated as it is stylish. It's also impossibly easy to wear, which is key to looking, and perhaps more importantly, feeling, comfortable. But the summer's assortment isn't your Baywatch red maillot. One-pieces are more versatile than you may think. Take for example the season's details like strategically placed prints, flattering ruching, illusion mesh and sexy zippers, all of which give the cut a refreshing update.

It has never been more posh to hit the beach a bit more covered up than usual, so click to shop the 20 hottest one-piece swimsuits of the season.