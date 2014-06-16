Summer's On Its Way! Shop the 20 Hottest Bikinis of the Season

Courtesy Photo
Alexandra DeRosa
Jun 16, 2014 @ 10:10 am

Believe it or not, East Coasters, endless beach days aren't too far away.

After a horrid winter and a rainy spring, bikini days have never looked brighter. To help you dive into summer, we gathered the most stylish swimsuits of the season. One of our personal favorites is the red-and-pink bandeau style by Tara Matthews (pictured, above). It flirts with the idea of color blocking with its mix-and-match appeal and is the perfect reason to look forward to warmer weather.

For more two-piece suits that will leave you counting down the days until summer, click through the gallery to find the bikini for you. And don't wait for the first hot day of the season, be sure to shop our favorites styles now—you'll want to get 'em while they're hot.

1 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Tara Matthews

$200; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
2 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Maaji

$68 (top) and $62 (bottom); anthropologie.com
3 of 20 Courtesy Photo

American Eagle Outfitters

$40 (top) and $25 (bottom); ae.com
Advertisement
4 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Swash

$220; needsupply.com
Advertisement
5 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Lisa Marie Fernandez

$395; lisamariefernandez.com
Advertisement
6 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Zimmermann

$260; madewell.com
Advertisement
7 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Eres

$275 (top) and $235 (bottom); at Eres, 631-604-5544
Advertisement
8 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Ted Baker London

$65 each; tedbaker-london.com
Advertisement
9 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Muther of All Things

$200; thecabanashop.com
Advertisement
10 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Coach

$198; coach.com
Advertisement
11 of 20 Courtesy Photo

H&M

$18 (top) and $13 (bottom); hm.com
Advertisement
12 of 20 Courtesy Photo

All Saints

$70 each; allsaints.com
Advertisement
13 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Marysia

$255; intermix.com
Advertisement
14 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Zinke

$88 (top) and $55 (bottom); anthropologie.com
Advertisement
15 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Zara

$20 each; zara.com
Advertisement
16 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Zimmermann

$260; net-a-porter.com
Advertisement
17 of 20 Time Inc Photo Studio

Nanette Lepore

$94 (top) and $76 (bottom); nanettelepore.com
Advertisement
18 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Mollusk

$123; stevenalan.com
Advertisement
19 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Seafolly

$182; seafolly.com
Advertisement
20 of 20 Courtesy Photo

Echo

$68 each; echodesign.com

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!