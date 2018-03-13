20 Hot New Handbags That Will Complete Your Look

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
Alexis Bennett
Mar 13, 2018 @ 3:30 pm

In need of a hot handbag to carry around this season? Look no further. We've searched the internet high and low, and we've found the purses that will get you all the likes on Instagram (and in real life). We're talking about gorgeous designs with luxurious embroidery and opulent metal details that add a touch of sparkle to each bag.

And you should know that you don't have to spend more than your rent on a beautiful handbag. You can get the look of an extravagant design for half the price. Several of our favorites are actually under $100. Yep, our jaws hit the floor too when we saw the amazing price tags.

VIDEO: Check Out Michelle Dockery's Handbag Designs

 

Keep scrolling to find a couple of hot purses to add to your collection.

1 of 20 Courtesy

Envelope Flap Faux Leather Satchel

Street Level $52 SHOP NOW
2 of 20 Courtesy

The Mini Pocket Transport Leather Drawstring Tote

Madewell $128 SHOP NOW
3 of 20 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York Skingston drive - small alena leather satchel

$328 SHOP NOW
4 of 20 Courtesy

Betseyy - Blenheim Jewel Print Grosgrain Clutch

Ted Baker London $109 SHOP NOW
5 of 20 Courtesy

Topshop Osen Stud Circle Crossbody Bag

$38 SHOP NOW
6 of 20 Courtesy

Little Liffner D Tiny Box satin shoulder bag

$350 SHOP NOW
7 of 20 Courtesy

Alexander Wang Small Ace Suede Wristlet

$295 SHOP NOW
8 of 20 Courtesy

Wandler Anna Leather Belt Bag

$415 SHOP NOW
9 of 20 Courtesy

Tory Burch Small Fleming Logo Quilted Denim Shoulder/Crossbody Bag

$478 SHOP NOW
10 of 20 Courtesy

Rag & Bone Ellis Belt Bag

$450 SHOP NOW
11 of 20 Courtesy

Michael Kors Medium Bancroft Linen Satchel

$950 SHOP NOW
12 of 20 Courtesy

BP. Wood Handle Faux Leather Tote

$49 SHOP NOW
13 of 20 Courtesy

Chloé Pixie Shoulder Bag

$1,550 SHOP NOW
14 of 20 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff Bree Circle Crossbody Bag

$275 SHOP NOW
15 of 20 Courtesy

Brahmin Melbourne Gabriella Embossed Leather Satchel

$345 SHOP NOW
16 of 20 Courtesy

Urban Originals Scandi Faux Leather Crossbody Bag

$88 SHOP NOW
17 of 20 Courtesy

Kara Shopper mini leather tote

$350 SHOP NOW
18 of 20 Courtesy

Salvatore Ferragamo SMALL VARA BOW FLAP BAG

$1,390 SHOP NOW
19 of 20 Courtesy

Snapshot color-block textured-leather shoulder bag

$265 SHOP NOW
20 of 20 Courtesy

J.W. Anderson Pierce Shoulder Bag

$1,480 SHOP NOW

