20 Hot New Handbags That Will Complete Your Look

In need of a hot handbag to carry around this season? Look no further. We've searched the internet high and low, and we've found the purses that will get you all the likes on Instagram (and in real life). We're talking about gorgeous designs with luxurious embroidery and opulent metal details that add a touch of sparkle to each bag.

And you should know that you don't have to spend more than your rent on a beautiful handbag. You can get the look of an extravagant design for half the price. Several of our favorites are actually under $100. Yep, our jaws hit the floor too when we saw the amazing price tags.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

VIDEO: Check Out Michelle Dockery's Handbag Designs

Keep scrolling to find a couple of hot purses to add to your collection.