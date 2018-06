Fall Fashion and Shopping: 20 Coats to Change Your Life

The perfect coat can be an outfit itself. And because you wear it almost all the time, finding the right one is worth spending the time to pick just the right one. That’s why we gathered 20 coats that make a style statement all on their own. Update your warm-weather wardrobe with varsity-inspired shapes, relaxed fits and floor-dusting lengths. Are you a sucker for a classic cut? Try beloved silhouettes updated with elaborate embellishments, metallic finishes and lace overlays. Click to shop our favorite styles now.

