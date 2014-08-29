Shop 20 Chic Backpacks That Blend Fashion and Function

ImaxTree, Kevin Sweeney, Andrew H. Walker/Getty
Andrea Cheng
Aug 29, 2014 @ 9:05 am

Back-to-school season typically calls to mind bouquets of freshly sharpened pencils, stacks of spiral notebooks, and durable backpacks that can withstand the weight of back-breaking textbooks. We may have received our diplomas, but we're getting into the back-to-school spirit the best way we know how, with a roundup of backpacks—chic backpacks.

Forget about the old-school ones with sensible cushioned straps and organizer pockets. This new class boasts contemporary prints, convertible styles, and super on-trend detailing (think: shearling, fringe, and studs). If you're a student, our picks work for when classes are in sesh and beyond. Though non-students take note: Some of our favorite stars and style icons have already traded in their totes and purses in favor for the roomier two-strap counterpart.

Get schooled on the coolest, chicest backpacks on the block that embody the perfect blend of fashion and function. (Your parents and your physician will be so proud!)

1 of 20 Courtesy

Tory Burch

$450; shopbop.com
2 of 20 Courtesy

Opening Ceremony

$645; barneys.com
3 of 20 Courtesy

Loeffler Randall

$550; loefflerrandall.com
4 of 20 Courtesy

The Transience

$750; transiencetravel.com
5 of 20 Courtesy

Lany

$60; lanystyle.com
6 of 20 Courtesy

Harper Ave

$209; harperave.com
7 of 20 Courtesy

Asos

$107; asos.com
8 of 20 Courtesy

Sandro

$340; sandro-paris.com
9 of 20 Courtesy

Topshop

$130; topshop.com
10 of 20 Courtesy

Rebecca Minkoff

$295; shopbop.com
11 of 20 Courtesy

Kate Spade New York

$348; katespade.com
12 of 20 Courtesy

Coach

$258; coach.com
13 of 20 Courtesy

Ash

$465; ashfootwearusa.com
14 of 20 Courtesy

Yliana Yepez

$1,785; bloomingdales.com
15 of 20 Courtesy

Oliveve

$407; shopbop.com
16 of 20 Courtesy

Elizabeth and James

$545; saksfifthavenue.com
17 of 20 Courtesy

Illesteva

$850; illesteva.com
18 of 20 Courtesy

Mansur Gavriel

$795; mansurgraviel.com
19 of 20 Courtesy

Kara

$430; karastore.com
20 of 20 Courtesy

RVCA

$52; rvca.com

