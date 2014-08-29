Shop 20 Chic Backpacks That Blend Fashion and Function

Back-to-school season typically calls to mind bouquets of freshly sharpened pencils, stacks of spiral notebooks, and durable backpacks that can withstand the weight of back-breaking textbooks. We may have received our diplomas, but we're getting into the back-to-school spirit the best way we know how, with a roundup of backpacks—chic backpacks.

Forget about the old-school ones with sensible cushioned straps and organizer pockets. This new class boasts contemporary prints, convertible styles, and super on-trend detailing (think: shearling, fringe, and studs). If you're a student, our picks work for when classes are in sesh and beyond. Though non-students take note: Some of our favorite stars and style icons have already traded in their totes and purses in favor for the roomier two-strap counterpart.

Get schooled on the coolest, chicest backpacks on the block that embody the perfect blend of fashion and function. (Your parents and your physician will be so proud!)