Back to School Hairstyle Ideas: 20 Looks Worth an A+

Alexandra Wyman/Getty; Jag Gundu/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty
Whether you're prepping your little one's schedule or gearing up to start class again yourself, a brand new 'do is the perfect way to kick off a new school year. That's why we rounded up the 20 best classroom hairstyles that are guaranteed to get an A+ in the beauty department. From low-key down looks like Kiernan Shipka's tousled curls and Taylor Swift's breezy bangs to polished updos like Bella Thorne's top knot, these great hairstyles will motivate you to get you out the door and into class before the bell rings -- all while looking on-trend. Click to see each look now.

1 of 20 Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images

Waves: Kiernan Shipka

The Mad Men actresses’ tousled, wavy ‘do will dress up even the most casual back to school attire.
2 of 20 NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

Top Knot: Zendaya Coleman

Give your classic bun a boost of volume this fall by sporting an oversized version of the top knot like Zendaya Coleman. Prep for the daring style by backcombing your high pony and begin twisting your bun into the size and shape you desire.
3 of 20 Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Hair Accessories: Elle Fanning

A jeweled circlet will quickly add a touch of sparkle to an otherwise simple hairstyle. Place it on the top of your crown to score Elle Fanning’s angelic, halo-like appearance.
4 of 20 Jag Gundu/Getty Images

Bangs: Taylor Swift

If you’re looking to switch things up this school year, Taylor Swift’s eye-skimming fringe is an easy way to spice up any hairstyle.
5 of 20 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bangs: Carly Rae Jepsen

Carly Rae Jepsen’s bold signature bangs work with her long layers to frame her face flawlessly.
6 of 20 Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Bangs: Willow Smith

Willow Smith looks all grown up and perfectly polished with a set of sharp bangs and a long, sleek bob.
7 of 20 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Curls: Vanessa Hudgens

Head back to school with voluminous curls like Vanessa Hudgens. Prevent your spirals from frizzing up by applying anti-frizz serum to damp hair, scrunching it dry under a diffuser.
8 of 20 Dimitrios Kambouris/WireImage

Curls: Bridgit Mendler

The Disney star’s shiny, sculpted curls are the perfect mix of sweet and sophisticated.
9 of 20 Michael Buckner/Getty Images

Curls: Yaya Dacosta

Take a break from taming your mane and embrace your hair’s naturally curly texture with voluminous ringlets like Yaya DaCosta.
10 of 20 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Hair Accessories: Kirsten Dunst

Consider Kirsten Dunst’s thick black headband a back to school hair essential. It’s both stylish and a quick fix for any second (or even third) day hair dilemma.
11 of 20 NCP/Star Max/FilmMagic

Hair Accessories: Katy Perry

Put the finishing touches on a side swept style with a cute hair clip similar to Katy Perry’s.
12 of 20 Ryan Pavlov/AdMedia / Retna Ltd.

Hair Accessories: Carrie Underwood

A big, embellished headband is an easy way to make a statement. Tuck your bangs underneath to achieve Carrie Underwoods’s laidback bohemian vibe.
13 of 20 George Pimentel/WireImage

Long Layers: Selena Gomez

Versatile enough for any hairstyle, Selena Gomez’s long, layered locks give her thick mane some extra movement.
14 of 20 Cindy Ord/Getty Images

Long Layers: Miranda Cosgrove

Instead of working against her round face shape, Miranda Cosgrove’s long layers help to add body and definition near the ends where it's needed.
15 of 20 Nick Rood/Young Hollywood/Getty Image

Ombre Highlights: Lauren Conrad

Lauren Conrad proves the ombre hair trend is here to stay with dark roots gradually fading into blond tips.
16 of 20 Paul Redmond/FilmMagic

Straight & Sleek: Victoria Justice

Victoria Justice’s sleek, shiny ‘do will always be a back to school favorite. Smooth on some shine serum before blow drying to get her high gloss finish.
17 of 20 Rob Kim/Getty Images

Straight & Sleek: Kendall Jenner

Put your flat iron to work to achieve this super straight style. Before applying any heat to your hair, be sure to spritz on an even amount of heat protectant spray to keep your strands looking healthy and smooth like Kendall Jenner’s.
18 of 20 Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images

Straight & Sleek: Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld’s stick straight style looks elegant and chic - and doesn’t distract from her bright makeup.
19 of 20 Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Top Knot: Bella Thorne

A high top knot like Bella Thorne’s is not only an easy way to look polished in the classroom, but it will keep you cool on those hot end-of-the-summer days you’ll most likely face as you head back to school. To get the look, tie your hair into a high ponytail and begin twisting your strands around the base into a bun shape, keeping ends tucked underneath. Secure with bobby pins.
20 of 20 Donato Sardella/WireImage

Top Knot: Amandla Stenberg

There’s no doubt that top knots and braids will continue to be major hairstyle staples this fall, making this fun, flirty updo a perfect way to top off any back to school ensemble. Working in a cute embellishment like Amandla Stenberg will instantly take your basic top knot to the next level.

