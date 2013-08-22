See 19 Pieces of Chain Link Jewelry We Love — All Under $50!

The newest trend in statement baubles? Chunky chain link jewels. These interconnected mixed-metal pieces have risen to popularity for their ability to infuse any outfit with an edgy feel. That's why we rounded-up 19 chain link pieces all under $50, so that you can add some pizzazz to your neck, wrist, or fingers without a guilty conscious. From a feminine pearl and chain necklace by Zara, to sweet rectangular danglers by Gogo Philip, you won't be able to resist these picks. Click through the gallery to start shopping now!

