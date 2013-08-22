See 19 Pieces of Chain Link Jewelry We Love — All Under $50!

Jennifer Davis
Aug 22, 2013 @ 4:00 pm

The newest trend in statement baubles? Chunky chain link jewels. These interconnected mixed-metal pieces have risen to popularity for their ability to infuse any outfit with an edgy feel. That's why we rounded-up 19 chain link pieces all under $50, so that you can add some pizzazz to your neck, wrist, or fingers without a guilty conscious. From a feminine pearl and chain necklace by Zara, to sweet rectangular danglers by Gogo Philip, you won't be able to resist these picks. Click through the gallery to start shopping now!

1 of 19 Courtesy

Zara

With a chunky brass link chain and two strands of pearls, this piece is the ultimate feminine meets edgy accessory.

$30; zara.com.
2 of 19 Courtesy

Gogo Philip

Rectangular links connect to create these pretty gold danglers.

$16; asos.com.
3 of 19 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins

Black stones give this hexagonal chain link bracelet extra sparkle.

$22; dorothyperkins.com.
4 of 19 Courtesy

ModCloth

Decorate your wrist with this silver and turquoise chain link wrap bracelet.

$20; modcloth.com.
5 of 19 Courtesy

Pim + Larkin

Blue and gold chains criss-cross for a funky effect.

$32; piperlime.com.
6 of 19 Courtesy

Threadsence

Feel fierce in this edgy silver and black statement accessory.

$14; threadsence.com.
7 of 19 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Unlock the secret to easy accessorizing with this turnlock ring.

$48; piperlime.com.
8 of 19 Courtesy

ModCloth

Dreamy blue stones add a dose of femininity to this simple style.

$22; modcloth.com.
9 of 19 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins

A gold cuff gets an edgy twist with chain detailing.

$22; dorothyperkins.com.
10 of 19 Courtesy

Tinley Road

Make a statement in this chunky turquoise and blue style.

$39; piperlime.com.
11 of 19 Courtesy

Topshop

Go for a color block collar necklace in red and shimmering gold.

$30; topshop.com.
12 of 19 Courtesy

BaubleBar

Combine two trends in one with this ombré chain link necklace in bright coral.

$28; baublebar.com.
13 of 19 Courtesy

Asos

This dainty silver bracelet features a chain link accent.

$11; asos.com.
14 of 19 Courtesy

Asos

Slim rectangular links hook together to create these elegant danglers.

$5; asos.com.
15 of 19 Courtesy

ModCloth

A strand of mint beads adds a pop color to this classic gold piece.

$22; modcloth.com.
16 of 19 Courtesy

Adia Kibur

Colorful threads weave through the links of this bold bracelet.

$39; shopbop.com.
17 of 19 Courtesy

Mara Carrizo

Delicate interconnecting loops string together to make this dainty gold ring.

$44; shopbop.com.
18 of 19 Courtesy

Asos

A long strand of links gets the mix up with emerald stone details.

$26; asos.com.
19 of 19 Courtesy

Dorothy Perkins

Pretty neutral stones accent this statement chain link necklace.

$25; dorothyperkins.com.

