18 Cover-Ups to Take You From Beach to Cocktails

If a swimsuit is the star in beachwear, then a cover-up plays the sartorial equivalent of a supporting role—an accoutrement, but just as important. It serves as a figure-flattering sun guard by day and a transitional piece come dusk. Lightweight, flowy fabrics easily skim (not cling) over shy areas. Opaque ones to ensure more coverage. Got a suit you want to show off? Switch to sheer. And when you’re done with the sun, pair shorter lengths with crisp white jeans or shorts. For longer versions, cinch a belt at the waist and throw on espadrilles to turn your look from beach-going goddess to dinner-ready chic. From traditional kaftans to modern styles, we’ve got you covered—literally. Click through to see our roundup of 18 winning styles.

