18 Cover-Ups to Take You From Beach to Cocktails

Courtesy (2)
Andrea Cheng
Jul 03, 2013 @ 2:10 pm

If a swimsuit is the star in beachwear, then a cover-up plays the sartorial equivalent of a supporting role—an accoutrement, but just as important. It serves as a figure-flattering sun guard by day and a transitional piece come dusk. Lightweight, flowy fabrics easily skim (not cling) over shy areas. Opaque ones to ensure more coverage. Got a suit you want to show off? Switch to sheer. And when you’re done with the sun, pair shorter lengths with crisp white jeans or shorts. For longer versions, cinch a belt at the waist and throw on espadrilles to turn your look from beach-going goddess to dinner-ready chic. From traditional kaftans to modern styles, we’ve got you covered—literally. Click through to see our roundup of 18 winning styles.

1 of 18 Brian Henn

Lemlem

Burn easily? Look for longer sleeves.

Cotton blend, $248; lemlem.com.
2 of 18 Brian Henn

Old Navy

This darker hue can do double-duty as a cover-up at the beach and as a sexy mini at night.

$25; oldnavy.com.
3 of 18 Brian Henn

Roberta Freymann

Pair a bright coral (the color’s hot right now) belt for added flair.

$145; robertafreymann.com.
4 of 18 Brian Henn

Figue

The intricately embroidery is based on a traditional West African dashiki.

$495; figue.com.
5 of 18 Brian Henn

Comptoir des Cotonniers

Roll up your sleeves for some fun with this playful print.

$140; comptoirdescotonniers.co.uk.
6 of 18 Brian Henn

Surf Bazaar

This cover-up would look sharp with a lemon-colored suit peeking through.

$150; thebazaarshops.com.
7 of 18 Brian Henn

Vix

The LBD for the beach! Catch a glimpse of your suit through the intricate cut-out detailing.

$210; vixpaulahermanny.com.
8 of 18 Courtesy

River Island

Speak to your bohemian side in this blue tie-dye strapless maxi.

$30; riverisland.com.
9 of 18 Courtesy

Mara Hoffman

The Aztec-inspired print will add a jolt of spice to your shore side wardrobe.

$275; net-a-porter.com.
10 of 18 Courtesy

Ted Baker London

A sweet scenic print and crisscross straps make this sheer cover-up a far cry from boring.

$50; tedbaker-london.com.
11 of 18 Courtesy

Matthew Williamson

Who needs a belt? Use the drawstring to accentuate your waist.

$534; matchesfashion.com.
12 of 18 Courtesy

Missoni Mare

This topper mixes two of the brand’s iconic prints.

$440; thecorner.com.
13 of 18 Courtesy

Like Mynded

Breezy in nature, this floral number fits and flatters every body shape.

$36; nordstrom.com.
14 of 18 Courtesy

Topshop

Add subtle bling with this two-tone dip-dyed maxi that boasts embellished straps.

$72; topshop.com.
15 of 18 Courtesy

Zara

A block of canary yellow keeps things interesting by breaking up the tasseled print.

$50; zara.com.
16 of 18 Courtesy

H&M

It’s safe to say that you won’t get lost in this electric lime kimono. Team it with a thick leather belt to fashion an instant dress.

$25; hm.com.
17 of 18 Courtesy

Vix

Bright yellow and bold florals make for the perfect sunny kaftan.

$154; net-a-porter.com.
18 of 18 Courtesy

Melissa Odabash

Upgrade your white cover-up for one with neon-blue embroidery and sequin detailing.

$210; net-a-porter.com.

