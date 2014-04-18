Must-See: 174 Spring 2015 Gowns From Bridal Fashion Week

That's a wrap! In the last seven days, designers, both big and small, presented their spring 2015 bridal designs during Bridal Fashion Week, and did they deliver, packing in clouds of tulle, exquisite embroidery, hand-pleated skirts, and layers of Chantilly lace.

Dreamy classic whites floated down the runway at Carolina Herrera (far right), Reem Acra, Naeem Khan, and more, but we'd be remiss if we didn't call out the unexpected moments from the week. Non-tradition swept the collections, including (pictured above, from left) Monique Lhuillier's one-of-a-kind hydrangea blue ball gown, Vera Wang's edgy web-lace separates, and Oscar de la Renta's beautiful beachy bride.

Got a wedding on the horizon? Or just want something pretty to look at? We pulled each look from every single major bridal show and presentation into a whopping 174-slide mega-gallery. Click through to find your next dream dress!