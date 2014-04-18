Must-See: 174 Spring 2015 Gowns From Bridal Fashion Week

Courtesy
Andrea Cheng
Apr 18, 2014 @ 11:55 am

That's a wrap! In the last seven days, designers, both big and small, presented their spring 2015 bridal designs during Bridal Fashion Week, and did they deliver, packing in clouds of tulle, exquisite embroidery, hand-pleated skirts, and layers of Chantilly lace.

Dreamy classic whites floated down the runway at Carolina Herrera (far right), Reem Acra, Naeem Khan, and more, but we'd be remiss if we didn't call out the unexpected moments from the week. Non-tradition swept the collections, including (pictured above, from left) Monique Lhuillier's one-of-a-kind hydrangea blue ball gown, Vera Wang's edgy web-lace separates, and Oscar de la Renta's beautiful beachy bride.

Got a wedding on the horizon? Or just want something pretty to look at? We pulled each look from every single major bridal show and presentation into a whopping 174-slide mega-gallery. Click through to find your next dream dress!

1 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White cotton batiste A-line gown with cotton eyelet embroidered trim
2 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White cotton batiste flowergirl dress with eyelet embroidery
3 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White cotton eyelet bikini, white cotton eyelet pareo
4 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory stretch mikado trumpet gown with ruffle back, white enamel rose earring, white enamel rose ring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
5 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory radzimir trumpet gown with bustle, crystal and pearl earring, feather crystal bracelet, and white point d’esprit Daryl sandal
6 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory silk shantung flowergirl dress with pink border
7 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White rose garden Chantilly lace gown with pink organza underlay and sequin embroidery, crystal and pearl earring, silver and crystal necklace, silver and crystal ring, and white point d’esprit Daryl sandal
8 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White silk faille dress with embroidered organza bodice and sleeve, white crinkle tulle veil, ivory satin Desi sandal
9 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory crinkle silk chiffon A-line gown, white threadwork embroidered tulle caraco and ivory satin Desi sandal
10 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory silk organza trumpet gown with threadwork hand embroidery, white tulle veil with ivory silk organza border, white enamel rose earring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
11 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White tulle trumpet gown with floral corded Chantilly lace and bead embroidery, white tulle caraco with floral corded Chantilly lace and bead embroidery, and ivory satin Desi sandal
12 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White tulle A-line gown with organza flower and sequin embroidery, white tulle caraco with organza flower and sequin embroidery, and ivory satin Desi sandal
13 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White fleur embroidered tulle A-line gown with floral guipure embroidery, white tulle veil with fleur embroidery, crystal and pearl earring, white pearl necklace, and white sparkle Devon sandal
14 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White organza flowergirl dress with organza ruffles
15 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory duchess satin trumpet gown, crystal and pearl earring, crystal and white pearl bow brooch, and ivory satin Desi sandal
16 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White lace printed silk mesh organza A-line gown with fleur embroidered tulle overlay and sequin embroidery, white tulle veil, crystal vine headband, and ivory satin Desi sandal
17 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory silk organza A-line gown with hand threadwork embroidery, crystal and pearl earring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
18 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White tulle A-line gown with pearlized print and bead embroidery, silver and white opal earring, and white point d’esprit Daryl sandal
19 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White tulle flowergirl dress with pearl painted dots
20 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White tulle A-line gown with taffeta origami embroidery, white tulle veil with scallop pearl detail, crystal vine headband, silver and crystal ring, and white point d?esprit Daryl sandal
21 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Bluebell printed organza flowergirl dress
22 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory Chantilly lace A-line gown with floral corded Chantilly lace embroidery, silver and white pearl necklace with crystal tassel, and ivory satin Desi sandal
23 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White silk faille ball gown with taffeta origami embroidery, crystal and white pearl earring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
24 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory silk shantung flowergirl dress with box pleats
25 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory silk organza ball gown with silk chiffon detail, crystal vine headband, silver and crystal ring, and ivory satin Desi sandal
26 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White silk faille ball gown with lace appliqué and draped bustle, ivory tulle veil with lace appliqué, silver and white opal earring, crystal and white pearl ring, and white sparkle Devon sandal
27 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

Ivory radzimir ball gown with silk threadwork embroidery, crystal vine headband, and ivory satin Desi sandal
28 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Oscar de la Renta

White silk faille ball gown with silver bullion embroidery, crystal vine headband, crystal and pearl earring, and white sparkle Devon sandal
29 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

April dress
30 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

April dress (from back)
31 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Vena dress, Thea belt
32 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Chloe dress, Heart shaped veil
33 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Celine dress, Julianna coat
34 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Celine dress (from back)
35 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Georgia dress, Valerie veil
36 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Petula Dress, Sweetheart lace trimmed veil
37 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Jean dress (from back)
38 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Marnie dress, Bird belt, Dorothy veil
39 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Crystal mirage dress
40 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Laelia floral dress, Heart shaped veil
41 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Willow dress
42 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Jessamine dress, Dorothy veil
43 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Twinkle dress
44 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Bluebell dress
45 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Honeysuckle dress, Imogen belt, Dorothy veil
46 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Amoret dress
47 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Bellerose dress, Beatrice crystal flower brooch
48 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Temperley Bridal

Clematis dress, Imogen beaded belt
49 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Fully re-embroidered chantilly lace cocktail paired with Iris clutch and 3D lace headpiece
50 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless silk gauze ballgown with draped bodice paired with embellished tulle veil
51 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless mermaid silk wool gown with engineered corded lace applique and tulle skirt paired with 3D lace rose brooch and cathedral tulle veil
52 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Fully embroidered corded lace gown with bateau neckline and subtle mermaid skirt paired with tulle veil
53 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Corded lace tea-length gown with three-quarters sleeve, ribbon lace up detail on back and silk gauze skirt paired with short tulle veil and engineered chantilly lace socks
54 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless basket weave gazar mermaid gown with draped bodice and 3D lace rose detail on neckline paired with 3D lace rose brooch on skirt
55 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Long sleeve re-embroidered lace gown with bateau neckline, full tulle skirt and open back paired with lace rose brooch
56 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Corded lace gown with corseted sweetheart neckline, exposed back and slight train paired with 3D lace rose veil
57 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Blush strapless mermaid gown with engineered re-embroidered lace bodice, sheer chantilly lace back and tulle skirt
58 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Strapless gown with asymmetrical draped tulle and beaded lace bodice, full textured tulle skirt with train paired with cathedral tulle veil
59 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Floral crystal and pearl fully embroidered bodice with dropped waist and tulle skirt
60 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

A-line Grecian draped tulle gown with re-embroidered chantilly lace and ribbon flower embroidery neckline and cap sleeve
61 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Blush strapless mermaid gown with engineered re-embroidered lace bodice and tulle skirt with matching re-embroidered lace long sleeve jacket with covered buttons
62 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Long sleeve fully re-embroidered chantilly lace gown with flared skirt and train
63 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Re-embroidered lace cocktail with embroidered neckline, waist, and hem paired with engineered chantilly lace socks
64 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Chantilly lace thistle flower embroidered t-shirt top with full silk faille ballgown skirt with pockets and sash belt
65 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Grecian silk chiffon off-shoulder gown with engineered corded lace waist paired with cathedral tulle veil
66 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Silk faille off-shoulder ballgown with sash belt and low back
67 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Blush one-shoulder Grecian silk chiffon gown with floral lace embellished corset and cascading hem
68 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Marchesa

Tulle ballgown with fully embroidered floral ribbon work top with sash and back ruffled peplum
69 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Blush tulle cowl neck slip gown with lace appliqués, blush sling back sandal with side dart detail
70 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Blush georgette strapless sweetheart lace gown with silk white embroidered tulle overlay and Watteau train, white lace sling back sandal
71 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white deep sweetheart illusion neckline lace hi-low gown with key-hole back, white lace and leather open toe ankle bootie with cut out detail
72 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory long sleeve embellished column gown with front slit and tulle overskirt, ivory satin sandal with side dart and crystal detail
73 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory long sleeve illusion floral lattice embellished sheath, pale gold lace-up platform sandal with clear crystals
74 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory illusion neckline lace gown with beaded appliquéd lace overlay and tulle embellished overskirt, pale gold platform sandal with ankle cuff and clear crystals
75 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white illusion long sleeve Chantilly lace gown with embroidered overly and tulle embellished overskirt, white lace open toe ankle strap sandal
76 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white lingerie strap alencon lace corset with full tulle tiered skirt, white satin caged lace up sandal with crystal detail
77 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory and nude strapless sweetheart trumpet gown with cascading beaded embroidered overlay, white lace sling back sandal
78 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory strapless sweetheart A-line embroidered tulle gown with matching embroidered shrug, pale gold lace-up platform sandal with clear crystals
79 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white and nude V-neck lace trumpet gown with tiered tulle skirt, ivory satin sandal with side dart and crystal detail
80 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white and nude asymmetric draped exaggerated drop waist tulle gown with floral embroidered skirt, white lace peep toe platform pump
81 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Hydrangea silk gauze strapless drop waist bodice gown with full A-line floral embroidered skirt, silver platform sandal with ankle cuff and clear crystals
82 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Mist sweetheart strapless tulle draped bodice gown with tiered skirt, silver metallic sling back sandal with side dart detail
83 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Mist strapless silk gauze modified trumpet hand draped gown, silver metallic sling back sandal with side dart detail
84 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Pistachio strapless embroidered A-line gown with matching embroidered illusion coverlet, pale gold platform sandal with ankle cuff and clear crystals
85 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white strapless Chantilly lace gown with tiered tulle and lace appliquéd skirt, white lace sling back sandal
86 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

One shoulder ivory hand draped silk satin ball gown with front tulle insert, white lace open toe ankle strap sandal
87 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Silk white embellished Chantilly lace strapless drop waist gown with cascading tulle skirt, white lace peep toe platform pump
88 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Monique Lhuillier

Ivory sweetheart bodice with lingerie straps and baroque embroidered tulle modified trumpet skirt, silver glitter leather caged bootie
89 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory V-neck bias cut silk chiffon halter gown
90 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory strapless soft mermaid silk crepe gown with cut-out back and cowl detail
91 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory V-neck silk charmeuse mermaid gown with gathered tulle accent sweep
92 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory Chantilly lace shirtwaist gown with hand applique corded lace and hand embroidered pearl and crystal grosgrain belt
93 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory sleeveless crew neck soft tulle gown with gathered detail and empire godets
94 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory and nude strapless pleated A-line gown with sweetheart neckline and hand placed ruched technique bodice accented by mermaid Chantilly lace underlay skirt
95 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory and nude hand draped tulle soft mermaid gown with hand applique Chantilly lace skirt accented by tulle overlay
96 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory pleated tulle mermaid gown with sweetheart neckline, cotton ribbon straps, cut-out back and godet skirt
97 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory one-shoulder mermaid gown with hand applique lace and floral beading accented by a soft tulle skirt
98 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory and nude strapless hand draped tulle mermaid gown
99 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory strapless mermaid gown with hand applique lace, flower embroidery and silk organza crescent technique
100 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory and nude tulle A-line gown with lace trim detailing on bodice and skirt
101 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory and nude A-line gown with sweetheart neckline accented by hand draped tulle bodice and straps
102 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory and nude high-low ball gown with hand applique Chantilly lace bodice and skirt accented by ruched tulle details and silk organza crescent technique
103 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory web lace long-sleeve blouse and ivory tulle ball gown skirt with ruched details
104 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory deep V-neck silk charmeuse halter ball gown with ruched tulle skirt and Chantilly lace applique accents
105 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory strapless sweetheart ball gown with hand gathered tulle bodice and ruched tulle technique overlay
106 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory strapless bra with hand draped tulle detailing and organza flower technique, with ivory tulle ball gown skirt with ruched details
107 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory tulle ball gown with pleated bodice accented by cotton straps with ruffle accent and ruched skirt with floral embroidery
108 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Vera Wang

Ivory tulle ball gown with draped bodice, cotton straps and lace technique accented by silk chiffon and tulle technique
109 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory silk zibeline strapless flare panel gown, cathedral veil with threadwork embroidery and floral applique
110 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory long-sleeve organza gown with threadwork floral applique and beading, cathedral veil with silk satin trim
111 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory strapless ball gown with lace applique and blush lining, long veil with lace applique
112 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Blush strapless tulle gown with threadwork embroidery and floral applique, cathedral veil with silk satin trim
113 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Silver and gold horizontal miuki beaded illusion gown
114 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory strapless threadwork embroidered gown with detachable tulle train
115 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory tulle strapless flare gown with floral embroidery and blush lining
116 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory gazaar ball gown with threadwork embroidered illusion bodice, elbow-length tulle veil with silk satin trim
117 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory tulle strapless flare gown with embroidered threadwork and blush lining, elbow-length veil
118 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory tulle sleeveless gown with metallic bullion embroidery
119 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory tulle ball gown with horizontal miuki beaded illusion bodice
120 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory tulle embroidered sleeveless ball gown with illusion bodice and blush lining, cathedral veil with silk satin trim
121 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory strapless tulle gown with floral beaded motifs, elbow-length tulle veil
122 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Silver honeycomb beaded cape with ostrich feather trim
123 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Silver honeycomb beaded column gown with crystal trim
124 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Blush strapless tulle gown with laser-cut leather and pearl embroidery
125 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Naeem Khan

Ivory organza beaded floral sleeveless gown, ivory organza beaded floral matching cape
126 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory silk georgette strapless column gown with Chantilly lace cape
127 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ecru lace embroidered multi-layer tulle gown with low sheer back
128 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory lace appliqué silk organza strapless gown with tulle veil
129 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory long sleeve and plunging v-neck soft lace gown with tulle veil
130 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory Guipure degradé lace embroidered gown
131 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory silk georgette column peplum gown with sheer embroidered detail
132 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory tulle and silk georgette gown with draped silk taffeta waist
133 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory embroidered tulle strapless gown with matching veil
134 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ecru lace embroidered multi-layer strapless gown with matching veil
135 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory silk chiffon column gown with embroidered shoulder and waist detail
136 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory silk duchess gown with off-shoulder lace overlay
137 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory embroidered lace gown with soft silk georgette skirt
138 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory strapless gown with silk chiffon ruched bodice and lace skirt with matching veil
139 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory silk Mikado strapless gown with contouring seam lines and fishtail skirt with tulle veil
140 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory silk taffeta pleated gown with embroidered lace top
141 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory lace embroidered multi-layer tulle gown
142 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory scalloped strapless lace gown with tulle veil
143 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory chiffon gown with laser appliqué detail
144 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory silk faille strapless gown with back bustle
145 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory tulle gown with silver embroidery and matching veil
146 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory floral embroidered silk chiffon column gown
147 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory floral jacquard strapless column gown with matching overskirt
148 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory long sleeve embroidered lace and silk georgette column gown
149 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory lace trimmed strapless tulle ball gown with matching veil
150 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Carolina Herrera

Ivory laser appliqué tulle strapless gown with matching overskirt and veil
151 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Stretch duchess satin strapless dress with embroidered detail
152 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Silk crepe fit and flare strapless dress with embroidered appliqué lace
153 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Silk chiffon flare bottom strapless dress with embroidered bodice detail
154 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Strapless silk twill dress with embroidered side panels and back train
155 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Embroidered silk twill fit and flare dress with blush underlay and train detail
156 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Long sleeve crystal embroidered fit and flare tulle dress
157 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Embroidered illusion long sleeve dress with crepe column skirt
158 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Silk gazar strapless dress with bateau neck lace bodice overlay
159 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Plunge neck beaded re-embroidered lace dress with scallop detail
160 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Re-embroidered lace V-neck dress with flare skirt and bias detail, crystal belt
161 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Silk organza ballgown with draped bodice, lace torso underlay
162 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Beaded re-embroidered lace strapless dress with circular silk organza skirt
163 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Re-embroidered lace short sleeve dress with layered silk organza skirt
164 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Embroidered portrait neckline dress with silk chiffon cascade skirt
165 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Strapless hand draped silk chiffon dress with full skirt and appliqué detail
166 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Tip of shoulder embroidered illusion dress with silk crepe circular skirt
167 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Silk crepe V-neck fit and flare dress with embroidered detail
168 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Crepe back satin fitted column with embroidered illusion detail and sweep train
169 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Embroidered halter dress with blush underlay and tulle skirt overlay
170 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Embroidered short sleeve satin chiffon dress with ruched waistband
171 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Cap sleeve embroidered illusion dress with circular chiffon skirt
172 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Sweetheart tip of shoulder embroidered illusion gown with sweep skirt
173 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Re-embroidered lace column with embroidered bodice detail
174 of 174 Courtesy Photo

Reem Acra

Embroidered flare bottom strapless lace dress with blush underaly

