17 Luxe Sweatshirts That Are Too Chic for the Gym

Sweatshirts just got a lot cooler. While the familiar slouchy silhouette remains the same, everything else is unrecognizable. From high-tech fabrics like neoprene, to stunning celestial prints, the sporty top got a major upgrade from mandatory gym wear status. Both comfy and chic (double win!), luxe sweatshirts are now rubbing elbows with fancy day and night-time clothing. For a modern take, dress them up with tailored trousers (skirts work, too) and heels. Click through to shop 17 sweatshirts in mixed prints, soft fabrics and more. And for tips on how to pull them off, flip to page 285 of the September issue, now available on newsstands, or download it for your tablet.

MORE:

• 9 Ways to Perfect Your Street Style Look

• 96 Editor-Approved Items to Get Your Wardrobe Fall-Ready

• 5 Ways to Make Your Summer Pieces Work for Fall