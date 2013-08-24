17 Luxe Sweatshirts That Are Too Chic for the Gym

Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio (3)
Andrea Cheng
Aug 24, 2013 @ 3:00 pm

Sweatshirts just got a lot cooler. While the familiar slouchy silhouette remains the same, everything else is unrecognizable. From high-tech fabrics like neoprene, to stunning celestial prints, the sporty top got a major upgrade from mandatory gym wear status. Both comfy and chic (double win!), luxe sweatshirts are now rubbing elbows with fancy day and night-time clothing. For a modern take, dress them up with tailored trousers (skirts work, too) and heels. Click through to shop 17 sweatshirts in mixed prints, soft fabrics and more. And for tips on how to pull them off, flip to page 285 of the September issue, now available on newsstands, or download it for your tablet.

1 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

Kate Spade Saturday

Viscose blend, $110; saturday.com.
2 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

Halston Heritage

Silk-polyester satin, $325; at Halston Heritage, 646-863-4188.
3 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

DKNY

Cotton-wool and neoprene, $495; net-a-porter.com.
4 of 17 Courtesy Photo

J. Crew

Merino wool, $118; jcrew.com.
5 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

Banjo & Matilda

Cotton-cashmere and chambray, $295; banjoandmatilda.com.
6 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Sandro

Cotton, $250; sandro-paris.com.
7 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

MSGM

Merino wool and cotton, $287; shopbop.com.
8 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Topshop

$72; topshop.com.
9 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

Burning Torch

Cotton-polyester, $340; burningtorchinc.com.
10 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Modcloth

Polyester, $78; modcloth.com.
11 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

PJK Patterson J Kincaid

Cotton-polyester and cotton, $158; pjk.com.
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo

River Island

Polyester, $56; riverisland.com.
13 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

Marna Ro

Polyester blend, $275; at Arafina, 952-925-1565.
14 of 17 Courtesy Photo

H&M

Cotton, $20; hm.com.
15 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

Kenzo

Fleece and neoprene, $470; modaoperandi.com.
16 of 17 Brian Henn/Time Inc. Digital Studio

Iro

Cotton, $269; iro.fr.
17 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Mango

Cotton, $50; mango.com.

