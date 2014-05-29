17 Statement-Making Graphic Tees to Dress Up or Down

Rachel Zoe once said, "style is a way of saying who you are without having to speak."

In the case of graphic tees, your shirt does the talking for you. These statement-making, sometimes-kitschy, tops are the quickest way to nail a chic weekend outfit or to complete a casual look. If you want to take a different, more unexpected route, pair yours with a dressy bottom—nothing looks more effortless than an ornately detailed pencil skirt paired with a graphic T-shirt.

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

Whether you opt for picturesque tees with cartoon-like treats or slogan-bearing tops that read "c'est la vie", you'll find your go-to shirt here.

Click through the gallery to find the graphic tee that speaks to you.