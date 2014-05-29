17 Statement-Making Graphic Tees to Dress Up or Down

Alexandra DeRosa
May 29, 2014 @ 8:30 am

Rachel Zoe once said, "style is a way of saying who you are without having to speak."

In the case of graphic tees, your shirt does the talking for you. These statement-making, sometimes-kitschy, tops are the quickest way to nail a chic weekend outfit or to complete a casual look. If you want to take a different, more unexpected route, pair yours with a dressy bottom—nothing looks more effortless than an ornately detailed pencil skirt paired with a graphic T-shirt.

Whether you opt for picturesque tees with cartoon-like treats or slogan-bearing tops that read "c'est la vie", you'll find your go-to shirt here.

Click through the gallery to find the graphic tee that speaks to you.

1 of 17

Rebecca Minkoff

$58; rebeccaminkoff.com
2 of 17

Topshop

$30; topshop.com
3 of 17

Sincerely Jules

$35; shopbop.com
4 of 17

Mango

$30; mango.com
5 of 17

Uniqlo x Pharrell Williams

$20; uniqlo.com
6 of 17

Topshop

$32; topshop.com
7 of 17

Far Fetch

$139; farfetch.com
8 of 17

J.Crew

$40; jcrew.com
9 of 17

Old Navy

$15; oldnavy.com
10 of 17

Cynthia Rowley

$55; cynthiarowley.com
11 of 17

Michael Stars

$64; michaelstars.com
12 of 17

Être Cécile

$105; barneys.com
13 of 17

Cheap Monday

$35; pacsun.com
14 of 17

Sass & Bide

$160; sassandbide.com
15 of 17

Bella Freud

$120; net-a-porter.com
16 of 17

Aerie

$23; ae.com
17 of 17

Uniqlo

$20; uniqlo.com

