17 Reasons to Love National Lobster Day

Courtesy Photo
Anne Vorrasi
Jun 15, 2014 @ 2:06 pm

Everyone loves a reason to indulge—whether it’s through shopping or some lavish eating—and today’s a good a day as any for both: It’s National Lobster Day!

Get in the spirit and join us in celebrating the most coveted crustacean of the deep blue sea (not that we really need an excuse). From designer duds (like the Wildfox swimsuit above) to edible treats, we fished around to find the coolest pieces that are sure to add whimsy to your wardrobe, your tabletop and even little Fido!

Just don’t forget to grab something for your Pops, too.

Click here to see 17 reasons to love National Lobster Day!

 

1 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Wildfox Swimsuit

$221; harrods.com
2 of 17 Courtesy Photo

C Wonder Bottle Opener

$15; cwonder.com
3 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Larose Paris Seersucker Cap

$89; barneys.com
4 of 17 Courtesy Photo

OPI "I Eat Mainely Lobster" Nail Polish

$9; loxabeauty.com
5 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Charlotte Olympia Clutch

$1,001; neimanmarcus.com
6 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Coach Loafers

$158; bloomingdales.com
7 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Tibi Skirt

$335; tibi.com
8 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Smathers and Branson Dog Collar

$75; onwardreserve.com
9 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Hancock Gourmet Lobster Mac & Cheese Casserole

$63; hancockgourmetlobster.com
10 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Washi Tape

$4; etsy.com
11 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Candied Cakes Lollipops

$21 for 20; etsy.com
12 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Serena and Lily Beach Towel

$98; serenaandlily.com
13 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Wildfox Beach Bag

$136; wildfox.com
14 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Thomas Paul Melamine Plate

$26; burkedecor.com
15 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Virzi+De Luca Earrings

$115; net-a-porter.com
16 of 17 Courtesy Photo

World Market Seafood Set

$5; worldmarket.com
17 of 17 Courtesy Photo

Sesame Letter Press Coaster Set

$14 for 8; sesameletterpress.bigcartel.com

