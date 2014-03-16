17 Unique Takes on Traditional St. Patrick's Day Jewelry

Courtesy (3)
Andrea Cheng
Mar 16, 2014 @ 5:58 am

Come St. Patrick's day, you'll see eateries offering green beverages, necklaces dangling four-leaf clovers for good luck, and t-shirts featuring leprechauns searching for rainbows with pots of gold at the end. But in case that look's not exactly your scene, we scouted jewelry that hints at—as opposed to brazenly screams—"St. Patrick's Day."

So, no clover motifs or Claddagh rings here! Instead, we gravitated toward evergreen pieces that you could (and would want to!) wear on March 17—and the other 364 days of the year.

In lieu of clovers, we selected "lucky"-scripted necklaces and good-luck beaded bracelets. Rainbows also have a strong presence in our round-up, thanks to colorful necklaces and iridescent earrings. Plus, you'll find knotted pieces as a salute to the Celtic knot. And of course, it wouldn't be a Patty's-themed gallery without a sprinkling of glittering green gems.

Join in on the festivities with our unexpected selection of non-traditional St. Patty's Day jewelry.

1 of 17 Courtesy

Gemma Redux Necklace

$798; gemmaredux.com
2 of 17 Courtesy

Serefina Earrings

$53; maxandchloe.com
3 of 17 Courtesy

Pixie Market Bracelet

$22; pixiemarket.com
4 of 17 Courtesy

Sydney Evan Necklace

$795; sydneyevan.com
5 of 17 Courtesy

JewelMint Ring

$10; jewelmint.com
6 of 17 Courtesy

Kate Spade Bangle

$32; katespade.com
7 of 17 Courtesy

Shourouk Necklace

$893; shoplesnouvelles.com
8 of 17 Courtesy

Lulu Frost Bracelet

$235; lulufrost.com
9 of 17 Courtesy

Ariel Gordon Studs

$145; arielgordonjewelry.com
10 of 17 Courtesy

CJ Free Bracelet

$68; cjfreejewelry.com
11 of 17 Courtesy

BaubleBar Earrings

$32; baublebar.com
12 of 17 Courtesy

Nasty Gal Ring

$10; nastygal.com
13 of 17 Courtesy

SCHO Earrings

$285; luisaviaroma.com
14 of 17 Courtesy

Zara

$30; zara.com
15 of 17 Courtesy

Avanessi Ring

$390; maxandchloe.com
16 of 17 Courtesy

Gemma Redux Cuff

$425; gemmaredux.com
17 of 17 Courtesy

8 Other Reasons Earrings

$35; 8otherreasons.com

