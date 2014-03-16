17 Unique Takes on Traditional St. Patrick's Day Jewelry

Come St. Patrick's day, you'll see eateries offering green beverages, necklaces dangling four-leaf clovers for good luck, and t-shirts featuring leprechauns searching for rainbows with pots of gold at the end. But in case that look's not exactly your scene, we scouted jewelry that hints at—as opposed to brazenly screams—"St. Patrick's Day."

So, no clover motifs or Claddagh rings here! Instead, we gravitated toward evergreen pieces that you could (and would want to!) wear on March 17—and the other 364 days of the year.

Sign up for our shopping newsletter Get exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

In lieu of clovers, we selected "lucky"-scripted necklaces and good-luck beaded bracelets. Rainbows also have a strong presence in our round-up, thanks to colorful necklaces and iridescent earrings. Plus, you'll find knotted pieces as a salute to the Celtic knot. And of course, it wouldn't be a Patty's-themed gallery without a sprinkling of glittering green gems.

Join in on the festivities with our unexpected selection of non-traditional St. Patty's Day jewelry.