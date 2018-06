17 Memorable Movie Bridesmaids

Based on the best-selling British novel, the 2009 comedy Confessions of a Shopaholic documented heroine Rebecca Bloomwood's (Isla Fisher) shopping addiction-a compulsion so bad, she even tried to sell the hot pink cocktail dress she was meant to wear as the maid of honor in her best friend's wedding. Fortunately, she got it back-technicolor tutu, oversized bow and all-just in time for her friend's big day, and completed her bright style with sling-backs, white gloves and a Dalmation shrug.