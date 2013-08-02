17 Bright Blue Pieces Inspired by The Smurfs 2

Courtesy Photo (5)
Jennifer Davis
Aug 02, 2013 @ 11:30 am

It’s a blue invasion! The Smurfs 2 debuts in theaters this weekend, bringing the blue family of cartoon characters back to the big screen to embark on a journey that takes them to Paris to rescue Smurfette from the evil wizard Gargamel. In celebration of the film, we’ve rounded up 17 items with cobalt coloring. From pretty dresses to straw hats to easy handbags, you won’t be feeling blue in these stylish picks. Click the photo to start shopping.

1 of 17 Courtesy

Zara

Slip into this Smurf-inspired blue dress with white piping.

$30; zara.com.
2 of 17 Courtesy

Karen Walker

Plastic turquoise and white frames are the perfect Smurf-inspired accessory.

$329; shopbop.com.
3 of 17 Courtesy

Zara

It's easy being blue with this silky peplum top featuring a sexy open back.

$26; zara.com.
4 of 17 Courtesy

Nine West

You'll be ready to take on the next Smurfs adventure in these blue suede shoes.

$69; piperlime.com.
5 of 17 Courtesy

Joe Fresh

Try a floaty pleated skirt in a fun teal hue.

$49; joefresh.com.
6 of 17 Courtesy

Alexis Bittar

Stack on this lucite square bangle for a subtle Smurf touch.

$44; nordstrom.com.
7 of 17 Courtesy

Juicy Couture

Show your love for the Smurfs in this heart printed blouse.

$140; stylebop.com.
8 of 17 Courtesy

BaubleBar

Finish off your look with a strand of sapphire gemstones.

$38; baublebar.com.
9 of 17 Courtesy

Diane von Furstenberg

Go for a sophisticated look in this lace design.

$340; dvf.com.
10 of 17 Courtesy

United Labels

Sip your morning cup of joe from a Smurf print mug.

$11; amazon.com.
11 of 17 Courtesy

Rag & Bone

You won't be feeling blue in this flirty cobalt dress.

$275; stylebop.com.
12 of 17 Courtesy

Flight 001

The plot takes the Smurfs to Paris in the new flick. Prepare yourself with a passport case in blue and white.

$18; shopbop.com.
13 of 17 Courtesy

Topshop

Double slits make this otherwise modest midi skirt sexy.

$68; topshop.com.
14 of 17 Courtesy

Joe Fresh

Shield the sun with a cobalt floppy straw hat.

$14; joefresh.com.
15 of 17 Courtesy

Marc by Marc Jacobs

Accessorize your look with a navy crossbody.

$278; shopbop.com.
16 of 17 Courtesy

Topshop

Go incognito in this camo print pencil skirt.

$72; topshop.com.
17 of 17 Courtesy

Jessica Simpson

Channel Smurfette in these sapphire suede pumps.

$79; piperlime.com.

