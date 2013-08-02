17 Bright Blue Pieces Inspired by The Smurfs 2

It’s a blue invasion! The Smurfs 2 debuts in theaters this weekend, bringing the blue family of cartoon characters back to the big screen to embark on a journey that takes them to Paris to rescue Smurfette from the evil wizard Gargamel. In celebration of the film, we’ve rounded up 17 items with cobalt coloring. From pretty dresses to straw hats to easy handbags, you won’t be feeling blue in these stylish picks. Click the photo to start shopping.

MORE:

• The Smurfs 2 Premieres Coast to Coast

• Peridot Pieces for an August Birthday Girl

• 14 Wide Leg Pants to Wear and Love