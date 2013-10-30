Inspired by Celebrities: 16 Lariat Necklaces to Clasp, Loop and Drape

Lariat necklaces may be old-school, but we're seeing a resurgence on and off the red carpet. Typically without a clasp, the lasso-like "rope" is worn draped around the neck with the ends crossed or knotted in the front and center. But variations of the necklace have cropped up, with vertical pendants dangling off the chain (think: Western bolo ties). At the forefront of the lariat-inspired trend? Miranda Kerr accessorized her black dress with a bejeweled necklace and Olivia Wilde glammed up a white button-down with a gilded geometric piece. On a more traditional note, Britney Spears recently roped hers to complement an all-black ensemble while in London to promote her upcoming album. From delicate chains with whimsical pendants (chevron! angel wings! stars!) to bolder statement-making options, shop 16 lariat necklaces.

