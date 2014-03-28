Rain, Rain, Are You Here to Stay? Make a Splash with These 16 Chic Rainy Day Pieces

From snow storms to April showers, it looks like Mother Nature isn't letting up any time soon. But instead of letting the elements bring us down, we're planning to weather anything that's hurled our way, from small-scale sprinkles to full-on rainstorms -- but in the chicest way possible, of course. We waded through a pool of all kinds of rainy day essentials and came up with the most playful and most sophisticated pieces around.

Take cover under cheery (and cheeky!) umbrellas, like Kate Spade's "Rain Check" one above. For those extra puddle-prone days, slip on rain boots we found at every height, from knee-high metallics to sleek ankle booties. And we know all too well how stifling wellies can get in warmer temps, so we added grown-up jelly flats in the form of fluro ankle-strap sandals and printed loafer slippers.

From see-through moto-style jackets to candy-colored clutches, click through to see all 16 chic waterproof pieces.