15 Lessons We Learned from Obsessing Over Zendaya's Fiercely Cool Style

Andrea Cheng
May 15, 2016 @ 10:00 am

Zendaya is so cool, she doesn't even really need a last name (it's Coleman, FYI), a privilege earned by only a very select group of people (among them: CherRihanna, Beyonce, Adele, Oprah, and Madonna). That means, at just 19 years old, Zendaya has, quite literally, made a name for herself. And she did it through her musical talent, her formidable sense of style, and her responsibility to be the perfect role model—by shutting down the haters, taking a stance against bullying, speaking out against sexism and racism, and partnering up with do-good causes

Basically, Zendaya is an all-around awesome person. It's no wonder she runs in Queen Bey's circle (she made a cameo in her Lemonade visual album). Of course, that level of awesomeness would translate into a stellar fashion track record, featuring one incredibly strong look after another. Let's just say, there's a lot to learn here. The higher the fashion risk = the greater the pay off. And Zendaya is no stranger to taking a risk. From her penchant for tailored suit separates (some boldly saturated in surprising shades, others cut from unexpected fabrics) to edgy takes on girly dresses, find out how to sartorially channel Zendaya—and maybe shut down an Internet troll while you're at it.

1 of 15 Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Lesson: Master Monochromatism

Move over, Lupita Nyong'o, we found the next queen of monochrome—Zendaya struck bold in her fuchsia Christian Siriano suit separates and shirt. If a color as vibrant as fuchsia is just a touch too bright for your taste, try a softer, more approachable shade first, like dove gray or baby blue.

2 of 15 Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Lesson: Bring Foil Metallics Into Day

High-shine foil metallics in silver or gold are traditionally reserved for the evening. Take them into daytime territory with a slightly oversize, slouchy white button-down. Effortless, polished, and still glam.

3 of 15 Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Lesson: Embrace Volume

Crank up the drama with a ton of volume. Zendaya went with exaggerated wide-leg flares, courtesy of Rosie Assoulin, but balanced the sweeping silhouette with a fitted midriff-baring one-shoulder top.

4 of 15 Earl Gibson III/Getty Images

Lesson: Lessen the Girliness

Got a too-girly dress? Zendaya gave her bow-adorned dress an edgy kick with killer open-toe cage booties.

5 of 15 Araya Diaz/WireImage

Lesson: Sharpen Up Pastels

Sleek menswear separates instantly knocks down the sweetness factor that comes with pretty springtime pastels. But then Zendaya amped up the glam with a sexy silvery tank and mirrored pumps, which together, achieved a cool tonal effect.

6 of 15 Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

Lesson: Do Stripe on Stripe

Stripes that all run in the same direction? Please. That's so elementary. Zendaya changed things up and mixed horizontal bands with vertical pleats, tying it all together with coordinated sandals that picked up one shade from the color scheme—scarlet red. 

7 of 15 Jordan Strauss/AP

Lesson: Remember the Greats

The star paid homage to the legendary David Bowie with her 2016 Grammys look, but she did it in the chicest way possible. That means no over-the-top theatrics or obsenely costume-y elements. She took inspiration from his Thin White Duke persona and translated that into a sharp double-breasted blazer, a tailored pant, and a crisp shirt. 

8 of 15 Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Lesson: Give Sweats Some Street-Chic Appeal

Zendaya's take on athleisure: A fitted one-piece (versus sweat separates or a tracksuit), round '70s-inspired sunnies, layered necklaces, and cool camo kicks.

9 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lesson: Harden a Delicate Slip

With its lingerie roots, a slinky lace-trimmed dress can seem too delicate and too sexy at once. Counter it with a black leather jacket and suede over-the-knee boots.

10 of 15 Jesse Grant/Getty Images

Lesson: Experiment with Texture

The starlet jumped ahead to next season when she walked the red carpet in a slim velvet suit. She further pushed the envelope by styling her plushy separates with nothing but a gunmetal bralet and boots.

11 of 15 Amanda Edwards/WireImage

Lesson: Show Off a Statement Piece

If you're like Zendaya and own a jaw-dropping pair of strappy sandals that buckle all the way up your thigh, then you best put them on display. She did it with a sheer black gown cut with a dangerously high slit.

12 of 15 Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Lesson: Break Up Too Much Denim

We're all for doubling up on denim, but too much of the same fabric in the same wash can seem flat. Zendaya added dimension and interest with a leopard-print topper and sleek boots (her destroyed denim helped, too).

13 of 15 Jason LaVeris/WireImage

Lesson: Max Out on Matched Sets

Be bold and play matchmaker with a coordinated set. Got evening plans? Find one that boasts a satiny pajama-y feel for an irresistibly alluring effect.

14 of 15 Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Lesson: Anchor with Black Accents

Zendaya played up the contrast from her pretty outlined graphic dress with a slew of black finishing touches, including a '90-inspired choker and bejeweled platform sandals.

15 of 15 Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Lesson: Color-Block with Coordinates

Zendaya achieved a pretty neat color-blocking effect when she layered a tweed lemon-yellow jacket with a matching bralet, and then pitted them against optic white skinnies and pumps. Also cool: mixing a ladylike textile with a utilitarian fabric like denim. (Sidenote: Baring your midriff, completely optional.)

